We knew it was coming for years. Following in the sad trend of major retail closures, Bed Bath & Beyond had announced that they were closing a number of stores across the country. Now, with huge sales losses across the board, especially during COVID-19, the chain continues shuttering locations. The closures have come year by year, with 43 stores closing in 2021, including their Mohegan Lake location. The store had previously announced they planned on closing nearly 200 of their spots nationwide.

HUDSON, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO