Mike Kohlsdorf appointed as CEO to drive next phase of growth. LogMeIn, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based solutions such as LastPass, GoToConnect, GoToMeeting and Rescue, announced that Mike Kohlsdorf will join the company as CEO, succeeding Bill Wagner, who decided to step down after nine years with the organization. Under Wagner’s leadership, LogMeIn expanded to become one of the top 10 largest scale SaaS companies and a driving force behind today’s work-from-anywhere movement. Wagner will support Kohlsdorf in an advisory capacity through the end of the month to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO