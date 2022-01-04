ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Workhorse Appoints Robert Ginnan As Finance Chief

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorkhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) has appointed Robert Ginnan as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 4, 2022....

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

PGT Innovations Names John Kunz As Finance Chief

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE: PGTI) has appointed John E. Kunz as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 17, 2022. In his new role, he will lead the company's finance strategy, budgeting, planning, accounting, financial reporting, investor relations functions and provide strategic direction relating to information technology efforts.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Mobiquity Appoints Don Walker Barrett As Operations Chief

Mobiquity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MOBQ) has appointed Don Walker Barrett to the role of Chief Operations and Strategy Officer, effective January 4, 2022. Barrett most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Inuvo Inc (NYSE: INUV). Barrett has over thirty-five years of data-driven direct marketing and company leadership experience focused...
BUSINESS
Travel Weekly

Hurtigruten Group appoints new chief commercial officer

Hurtigruten Group has appointed Steven Taylor in the newly created role of chief commercial officer following a team restructure. Chief sales and marketing officer Stine Steffensen Børke has left the travel company after three years and her responsibilities have been passed to Taylor. In his new role, Taylor will...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workhorse Group Inc Lrb#Wkhs#Cfo
njbmagazine.com

Anthony Labozzetta Named President and CEO of Provident Bank

Provident Bank has announced today that Anthony (Tony) Labozzetta has been appointed to the position of president and CEO. Labozzetta assumed the role on Jan. 1. Labozzetta previously served as director, president and COO of Provident Bank, as well as for Provident Financial Services, Inc., the holding company for Provident Bank. He succeeds longtime CEO and Chairman Christopher (Chris) Martin. Martin will assume the role of executive chairman to continue to provide guidance and leadership to the Board.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
pymnts

SMB HR, Payroll Startup Justworks Readies for IPO at $2B Valuation

Human resources and payroll startup Justworks is selling 7 million shares priced between $29 and $32 apiece in an initial public offering (IPO) that could give the company $224 million at the top of the range at an estimated valuation of $2 billion, according to a Tuesday (Jan. 4) press release and its S-1 filing with the Security and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

EVgo appoints operations chief

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) names Dennis Kish as the company's Chief Operating Officer, effective January 2022. Prior to joining EVgo, Kish served as President of Google Fiber and has previously held positions as Senior Vice President & General Manager at both Qualcomm and NXP. "Having a dedicated executive with Dennis Kish’s experience...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Databricks Appoints Naveen Zutshi as Chief Information Officer

Databricks, the Data and AI company and pioneer of the data lakehouse architecture, announced the appointment of transformative leader, Naveen Zutshi, as the company’s Chief Information Officer (CIO). Zutshi will lead the global information technology functions at Databricks and brings decades of IT leadership expertise to the role. He will join the company’s executive leadership team.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
eturbonews.com

Sarovar Hotels Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

Sarovar Hotels has appointed Manoj Soni as the new Chief Technology Officer. He will be based at Sarovar Corporate office in Gurugram, India. Mr. Soni has more than 25 years of experience as technology leader for Hospitality and Media Company. In his new role he will be responsible for the company’s digital transformation, overseeing IT operations, integrating new technology, cyber security, and risk management.
LIFESTYLE
Seeking Alpha

Blueprint Medicines names new CEO in leadership shakeup

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) has appointed the company’s current Chief Operating Officer (COO) Kate Haviland, as its new President and Chief Executive Officer replacing current CEO Jeff Albers effective April 04. As part of the succession plan, Mr. Albers will serve as Executive Chairman through the end of 2022 and...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Prologis appoints chief sustainability and energy officer

As companies react to pressure from their supply chains and customers to improve their sustainability metrics and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, more are adding sustainability executives to their C-suites. Logistics real estate provider Prologis appointed Susan Uthayakumar in the new role of chief sustainability and energy officer. The Tuesday release...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Pegasystems Appoints Katherine Parente as Chief People Officer

Pegasystems Inc., the software company that crushes business complexity, announced it has appointed Katherine Parente as chief people officer, effective. Ms. Parente is responsible for driving Pega’s global people strategy and operations, reporting to Alan Trefler, Pega’s founder and CEO. In her 20-plus years of human resources experience,...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Google Boosts Legal Chief’s Pay With $23 Million in Stock (1)

Kent Walker sees base salary rise to $1 million from $650,000. Alphabet parent discloses senior team’s revised compensation. ‘s legal chief will see his annual base salary increase to $1 million this year from $650,000, the company disclosed in a securities filing Tuesday. J. Kent Walker Jr., the company’s...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Indaptus Therapeutics appoints new chief medical officer

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) is trading ~4.0% higher in the pre-market after the company announced the appointment of Dr. Boyan Litchev as its chief medical officer effective Jan. 31. Litchev will take charge of the clinical strategy, clinical development, and the advancement of all clinical programs, reporting directly to CEO Jeffrey...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beckershospitalreview.com

Former Aetna exec named co-CEO of world's largest hedge fund

Mark Bertolini, former CEO of Aetna, was named co-CEO of Bridgewater Associates, the largest hedge fund in the world, according to a Jan. 3 news release. Mr. Bertolini led Aetna as CEO and chair from 2010 to 2018 when it was acquired by CVS Health. Following the acquisition, he served as a director of the CVS Health board before being dropped from his role in 2020.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Richard Pimentel is the new finance chief at Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) hires Richard Pimentel as CFO and Executive Vice President, succeeding Susan Thompson, effective January 3, 2022. Susan Thompson was recently transitioned to SVP, Interim SEC Reporting Manager. Mr. Pimentel is well-known in the Southern California market having most recently served as CFO of CalPrivate Bank.
BUSINESS
inparkmagazine.com

Chris Finazzo appointed as Chief Commercial Officer for SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has announced that Chris Finazzo will join the company as Chief Commercial Officer effective January 1, 2022. Finazzo will be responsible for all commercial aspects of the business including revenue and marketing. SeaWorld’s Board of Directors unanimously approved the appointment. “We are excited to have Chris...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Cantaloupe, Inc. Appoints Jeff Dumbrell as Chief Revenue Officer

MALVERN, PA — Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP) announced that Jeff Dumbrell has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer effective January 1, 2022. Dumbrell has over 20 years of experience building and scaling high-performing payments and technology organizations globally. From 2008 to 2013, Dumbrell served as EVP of Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific at VeriFone Systems, Inc. where revenue grew during his tenure from approximately $350 million to over $900 million across 50+ countries. Prior to that role, Dumbrell led VeriFone’s North America effort for five years, growing revenue to over $350 million. While at VeriFone he expanded the company’s highly successful channel partnership relationships in the US, Canada, and throughout Europe and the Middle East. Most recently, Dumbrell served as Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships at Boost Payment Solutions. Dumbrell co-founded and was CEO of PowaPOS, a B2B infrastructure provider of tablet and smartphone-based payments technology for the point-of-sale industry, prior to its sale to SuperCom (Nasdaq: SPCB) in 2016.
MALVERN, PA
aithority.com

Aeterna Zentaris Appoints Giuliano La Fratta As Chief Financial Officer

Well-established finance professional with over 20 years of experience gained in pharmaceutical, biopharma and professional services sectors. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. a specialty biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products, announced the appointment of Giuliano La Fratta as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. Effective January 24th, 2022, Mr. La Fratta will be responsible for the finance-related leadership functions, succeeding Ms. Leslie Auld, the Company’s current Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, who will continue to focus on her financial consulting practice.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy