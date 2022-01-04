ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Coronavirus: Sen. Rob Portman tests positive for COVID-19

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
CINCINNATI — Sen. Rob Portman said he tested positive Monday night for COVID-19 ahead of his planned return to Washington, according to WHIO-TV.

“I took an at-home COVID test last night and it was positive,” the Ohio Republican said Tuesday morning in a statement. “I am asymptomatic and feel fine.”

He said he plans to isolate for five days, as recommended by doctors and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I will work remotely from home this week, but will not be able to be in Washington, DC for votes,” he said.

Since the start of the pandemic, several lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19, including Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Cory Booker, D-N.J.; John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.; Roger Wicker, R-Miss.; Angus King, I-Maine; and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Reps. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.; James Clyburn, D-S.C.; Jason Crow, D-Colo.; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.; Tim Ryan, D-Ohio; Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.; and Joe Morelle, D-N.Y., have also reported infections.

Officials have confirmed 56.1 million COVID-19 infections and reported more than 827,000 deaths nationwide, according to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

More than 292.6 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, resulting in over 5.4 million deaths, according to the university.

©2022 Cox Media Group

