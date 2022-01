SAN ANTONIO — Metro Health announced three new COVID-19 testing sites. The hope is to reduce wait times and give people another option for testing. The Alamo Colleges District Support Operations Building is just one of those locations opening over the next few days thanks to the help of Community Labs, which is working with the City. People started lining up at 6:45 this morning. By about 9:00 a.m. the line was significantly shorter, but no matter how much time it takes, officials say it is well worth the wait.

