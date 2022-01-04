ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

COVID-19: Phillipsburg Schools Go Virtual Citing ‘Overwhelming’ Staff Shortage

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krBCR_0dcNwhMa00
The Phillipsburg School district will be closed Tuesday and start virtual learning Wednesday due to an “overwhelming” COVID-related staff shortage. Photo Credit: https://www.pburgsd.net/

The Phillipsburg School district will be closed Tuesday and start virtual learning Wednesday due to an “overwhelming” COVID-related staff shortage.

“Due to the overwhelming COVID-related staffing shortages in all our buildings, we cannot safely open our schools,” reads an alert on the district’s website.

Students will participate in virtual learning via Google Meet from Wednesday, Jan. 5 through Friday, Jan. 14, the district said.

Tuesday, Jan. 18 is the district’s anticipated reopening date for in-person instruction, Superintendent Gregory A. Troxell said.

“We know that these types of changes do cause difficulties to families, but are grateful for your understanding and flexibility under rapidly changing circumstances,” said Troxwell. “Please stay safe and be well.”

Anyone with questions is asked to email their child’s teacher.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Nassau County Order Allowing School Boards To Decide On Masking Draws Backlash

A new order allowing school boards in Nassau County to decide whether students will be required to wear masks has drawn pushback from a state teachers union. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman signed several executive orders on Thursday, Dec. 6, including the order allowing local school boards to make decisions about masking requirements in the county.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

COVID-19: SUNY Purchase Delays Return To Campus Amid Surge Of New Cases

With the Omicron variant running wild across Westchester, school officials announced that they will be delaying the return of students to campus at SUNY Purchase. Citing a better chance of restarting classes smoothly, officials announced that students will be delayed in their return to school by nearly two weeks as the number of new COVID-19 cases mount.
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Two Hudson Valley School Districts No Longer Allowing Spectators At Athletic Events

There will be no fans in the stands for a pair of Hudson Valley school districts as the state and region continue to contend with the latest surge of new COVID-19 cases. In Orange County, both the Middletown and Newburgh school districts announced that spectators will not be permitted to attend upcoming athletic events in an effort to help curtail the spread of the virus.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phillipsburg, NJ
Phillipsburg, NJ
Education
Daily Voice

Gas Leak Forces Evacuation Of Central PA Elementary School

A gas leak at an elementary lead to an emergency evacuation on Thursday morning, according to a release by police. Northern Lancaster Regional Police helped evacuate Doe Run Elementary School in Penn Township following a reported gas leak at approximately 9:47 a.m., according to a release by police. The school,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

NJ Transit Police Officer, Marine Vet Faces Toughest Battle Yet: Cancer

A 51-year-old New Jersey Transit officer and US Marine veteran is facing one of his toughest battles yet: Cancer. A large tumor was found on Kevin Lenkowski's colon, requiring immediate surgery after a trip to the emergency room just before Thanksgiving, a GoFundMe campaign for him says. Doctors confirmed Lenkowski's worst fear was true.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Google Meet
Daily Voice

These Fairfield County Students Named Regeneron Semifinalists

Nearly a dozen high school students in Connecticut were among the 300 that were chosen as semifinalists at this year’s prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search (STS). This year, approximately 1,800 students entered the Regeneron STS, where they “submit original research in critically important scientific fields of study.” The organization said that the search is “unique among high school competitions in the US and globally, (as the) Regeneron STS focuses on identifying, inspiring, and engaging the nation's most promising young scientists.”
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

These Westchester Students Named Regeneron Semifinalists

More than two dozen Hudson Valley high school students were among the 300 that were chosen as semifinalists at this year’s prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search (STS). This year, approximately 1,800 students entered the Regeneron STS, where they “submit original research in critically important scientific fields of study.” The organization said that the search is “unique among high school competitions in the US and globally, (as the) Regeneron STS focuses on identifying, inspiring, and engaging the nation's most promising young scientists.”
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations Remain High In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases

The daily positive COVID-19 infection rate in Connecticut remains high as more patients are being admitted into hospitals for treatment of the virus. One day after setting a record for the state's positive infection rate, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Wednesday, Jan. 5 that Connecticut administered more than 45,000 COVID-19 tests, which resulted in 10,344 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for a 22.60 percent positivity rate.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Voice

Fairfield County School Staffer Arrested For Being Drunk While Teaching Student, Police Say

A Fairfield County school speech and language pathologist has been arrested after police say she allegedly fell asleep and was possibly drunk while teaching a student. The incident took place around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 23, when Westport Police were called to Greens Farms Elementary School for a report of a possibly impaired staff member, said Lieutenant David Wolf, of the Westport Police Department.
Daily Voice

Hepatitis A Outbreak Linked To Montgomery County Restaurant

An unidentified Italian restaurant in Montgomery County is under investigation by state and local health officials after a Hepatitis A outbreak was linked to the establishment, 6abc reports. Six of the eight people with laboratory-confirmed infections have been hospitalized, the outlet says citing a statement from health officials released Wednesday....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Outbreak Of Virus In Deer Population Could Be Trouble For Humans, Scientists Say

For the first time, researchers are uncovering disconcerting evidence that COVID-19 is spreading amongst the deer population, which could spell trouble for humans. Researchers took nasal swabs from 360 white-tailed deer in the US between January and March 2021 when the number of COVID-19 cases was surging across the country, which found that more than 35 percent were previously infected or dealing with an active case.
WILDLIFE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
190K+
Followers
33K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy