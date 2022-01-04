COVID-19: Phillipsburg Schools Go Virtual Citing ‘Overwhelming’ Staff Shortage

The Phillipsburg School district will be closed Tuesday and start virtual learning Wednesday due to an “overwhelming” COVID-related staff shortage. Photo Credit: https://www.pburgsd.net/

“Due to the overwhelming COVID-related staffing shortages in all our buildings, we cannot safely open our schools,” reads an alert on the district’s website.

Students will participate in virtual learning via Google Meet from Wednesday, Jan. 5 through Friday, Jan. 14, the district said.

Tuesday, Jan. 18 is the district’s anticipated reopening date for in-person instruction, Superintendent Gregory A. Troxell said.

“We know that these types of changes do cause difficulties to families, but are grateful for your understanding and flexibility under rapidly changing circumstances,” said Troxwell. “Please stay safe and be well.”

Anyone with questions is asked to email their child’s teacher.

