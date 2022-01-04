ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Naomi Long: DUP threats to collapse Stormont are ’embarrassing’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QC2Nu_0dcNwTxI00

DUP threats to collapse the Stormont Assembly in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol are “embarrassing”, the Justice Minister has said.

Naomi Long said it was frustrating for people in the region to be starting another year with further questions about the future of the Assembly.

This week, Northern Ireland First Minister, Paul Givan, said it was “inevitable” that Stormont will collapse if issues around the protocol are not resolved.

Mr Givan said that while he is committed to devolution and wants the Assembly to work, the current situation is not “a tenable position”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YvieQ_0dcNwTxI00
First Minister Paul Givan has said it is inevitable that the Assembly will collapse if issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol are not addressed (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

His DUP party leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, has repeatedly threatened to bring down Stormont unless the so-called Irish Sea border is removed.

Reacting to the latest remarks, Alliance Party minister, Mrs Long, told the BBC Talkback programme: “I think it is embarrassing frankly.

“I think most people at home will be frustrated and disgusted that we start into another year with further sabre-rattling about the future of the Assembly.

“This is a critical period, we know that many businesses, many public services, are facing into a crisis with people self-isolating and people ill or off work at the moment.

“We know that our health service has been in crisis and continues to be in crisis over the last number of months and that is likely to be increased as the Omicron variant comes forward.”

Mrs Long said there was much “critical business” that needed to be finished within the current Assembly mandate.

Politicians here need to start weaning themselves off this kind of crisis politics and start focusing on doing the job they were elected to do

She said: “I have two pieces of substantive legislation that are moving rapidly through the Assembly but those would be lost if the Assembly were to collapse.

“There is also legal business which has to be done, such as setting a budget.

“If we don’t do that, then, departments will not have the legal basis on which to continue to spend and invest in public services.

“All of those things require a Government. So if people want to make a point, of course, they can explain why these issues are important, but holding to ransom Northern Ireland’s administration to me is just completely unacceptable.

“Politicians here need to start weaning themselves off this kind of crisis politics and start focusing on doing the job they were elected to do.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qcjgV_0dcNwTxI00
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has repeatedly threatened to bring down Stormont unless the so-called Irish Sea border is removed (Rebecca Black/PA) (PA Wire)

The protocol prevented a hard border on the island of Ireland after Brexit but introduced new trade barriers in the Irish sea between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

While the EU has given concessions on its operation, notably to ease the flow of medicines, these have not satisfied many who oppose it.

The DUP has said the arrangement is not sustainable because it does not have the support of the unionist community.

Speaking earlier this week, Mr Givan said: “I do want the institutions to be able to keep running, to focus on those issues that matter to everybody.

“But I also accept that for any institution to operate effectively, its foundations need to be right and, at the moment, they’re not.

“That does create real challenges for the sustainability of what we’re trying to do at Stormont, because it requires collective buy-in from everyone in the community. And, at the moment, it doesn’t have that.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

SDLP backs Sinn Fein bid to recall Stormont Assembly amid Omicron surge

The SDLP has backed a Sinn Fein bid to recall the Stormont Assembly over the latest Covid-19 surge.Pat Sheehan has submitted a recall motion to see MLAs return early to discuss the reopening of schools amid soaring cases of the Omicron variant across Northern Ireland.He said Education Minister Michelle McIlveen must present a clear plan for return to school to MLAs in the chamber.Teachers’ unions have warned the return of children to the classroom will lead to a further increase in transmission and that members had concerns about contact tracing as well as staffing levels.Earlier this week, Ms McIlveen said...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Givan
Person
Naomi Long
Person
Jeffrey Donaldson
Daily Mail

Collapse of Northern Ireland power sharing is 'inevitable' unless trade disruption caused by post-Brexit border checks is resolved, DUP warns

The DUP has warned there is an 'inevitability' to the collapse of powersharing arrangements in Northern Ireland if post-Brexit border problems are not resolved. First Minister Paul Givan said he wants Northern Ireland's institutions 'to be able to keep running' but trade checks are undermining Stormont's foundations. The DUP's Mr...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dup#Northern Ireland Assembly#European Union#Stormont#The Stormont Assembly#Alliance Party#Bbc Talkback#Omicron
The Independent

‘Gay cake’ legal challenge thrown out by European Court of Human Rights

A man has lost a seven-year legal battle against the Christian owners of a Belfast bakery who refused to make him a cake with the slogan “support gay marriage” after his claim was ruled inadmissible by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).The ECHR said Gareth Lee had failed to “exhaust domestic remedies” in the long-running so-called “gay cake” case.In 2018, the UK Supreme Court ruled Mr Lee was not discriminated against when Ashers bakery refused to make him a cake with the slogan supporting gay marriage.Mr Lee then referred the case to the ECHR, claiming the Supreme Court failed...
LAW
The Independent

Labour demands answers over PM’s ‘Great Exhibition 2’ promise to Tory donor

Boris Johnson is facing new questions over his apparent support for a “great exhibition” plan backed by a Tory donor who helped pay for the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.Whatsapp messages released on Thursday showed the Prime Minister discussed the proposal with Lord Brownlow while at the same time as requesting his help with the £112,000 revamp of his official residence.Downing Street said the proposal for a “Great Exhibition 2.0” was not taken forward although the Government is going ahead with Festival UK which was first announced in 2018.However ministerial records show that just two months after Mr Johnson’s...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
BBC
newschain

Body recovered from Thames is missing man Harvey Parker

A body recovered from the River Thames is missing 20-year-old Harvey Parker the Metropolitan Police have confirmed. The force was alerted to reports of a body in the Thames near Embankment, central London, by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution at 11.51am on Tuesday. Mr Parker was last seen on Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Amnesty plans do not have support to ‘proceed legitimately’ – Labour

Plans to introduce an amnesty on Troubles-era prosecutions have not gathered enough support to “proceed legitimately”, Labour have told the Government. Shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland Peter Kyle has written to his counterpart, Brandon Lewis, calling on him to abandon the proposals and find a new way of dealing with legacy issues.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Gay cake’ complaint ruled inadmissible by European court

A complaint by a Northern Ireland gay rights activist that he had been discriminated against when the Christian owners of a bakery refused to make him a cake iced with the slogan “Support Gay Marriage” has been ruled inadmissible by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).The ECHR said Gareth Lee failed to “exhaust domestic remedies” in the long-running so-called “gay cake” case.Mr Lee said he had hoped for a different outcome, and his legal team signalled they will consider whether to launch a fresh challenge in the domestic courts.But a Christian organisation that supported the bakery said the ECHR...
LAW
The Independent

Swinney reported to statistics watchdog over Covid comparison

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has been reported to the statistics authority after he was accused of misrepresenting the impact of coronavirus restrictions in Scotland.Mr Swinney, who is the Scottish Government’s Covid Recovery Secretary, suggested Covid rates in Scotland were lower than in England because of extra measures introduced north of the border.Speaking on the BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Tuesday, he suggested ONS figures showing one in 40 Scots were infected compared to one in 25 in England were “the strongest evidence that the measures taken in Scotland are protecting the population from Covid”.But the figures...
WORLD
newschain

Why are millions of people not yet vaccinated against coronavirus?

More than a year since the first coronavirus vaccine doses went into arms, significant numbers remain unvaccinated. Why are some people still hesitant, and what is happening to further increase take up?. -How many people have not been vaccinated?. An estimated 4.5 million people aged 18 and over in the...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Former justice secretary defends jury trials despite ‘perverse’ Colston verdict

Former justice secretary Robert Buckland has defended the jury system, despite describing the verdict in the Edward Colston statue case as “perverse”.He is one of a number of ministers and lawyers who have weighed in on the outcome, following the acquittal of four people for criminal damage for helping topple the memorial to the slave trader.Rhian Graham, Milo Ponsford, Sage Willoughby and Jake Skuse elected to be tried by jury.None of them denied involvement in the incident on June 7 2020, but claimed the presence of the statue was a hate crime and it was therefore not an offence to...
LAW
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
110K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy