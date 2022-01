NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of crews have been deployed to get New York’s roads ready ahead of Thursday night’s snow storm. New York City has 330,000 tons of salt on hand for the winter. Crews were out brining the roads for hours Thursday evening, preparing for what is expected to be a messy and potentially dangerous morning commute. Mayor Eric Adams said crews will be ready to keep the roads clear. “With my Department of Sanitation commissioner and deputy commissioner and they are ready. These guys are professionals. They can move the snow and get our city up and operating, and we’re...

