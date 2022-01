Simons notched 28 points (9-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, seven assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 115-109 loss to the Heat. For the second straight game, Simons found himself in the starting lineup due to the absence of Damian Lillard (abdomen). Just as in the previous contest, the fourth-year guard seized the opportunity by leading Portland in both points and assists. Simons is averaging 35.5 points and 7.0 dimes over the pair of games, so it makes sense to see him as a short-term fantasy target for as long as Lillard remains out. For the moment, that projects to be only two games, but the star point guard could certainly be out longer if he continues to battle the abdominal issue.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO