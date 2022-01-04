ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S Lens Gets 87% Overall Score and Silver Award

By dcnadmin
dailycameranews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDPReview has completed their Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S Lens review and test results. According to their rating system, Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S Lens gets 87% Overall Score and Silver Award. Compared to the AF-S 24-70mm F2.8 for F-mount, the new...

www.dailycameranews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Camera World

Canon RF 14-35mm f/4L IS USM review

Super wide, super sharp and light as the proverbial feather, the Canon RF 14-35mm f/4L IS USM is possibly the best full-frame lens for travel and architecture photography. What's more, not only is it more affordable than its faster sibling (the Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM) it's also a touch wider, offering premium performance in a compact and capable package.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Hands-on with Nikon Nikkor Z 24-120mm F4 S

The Nikon Nikkor Z 24-120mm F4 S is a native Z-mount counterpart to a popular AF-S zoom for the company's D/SLRs. Originally roadmapped as a 24-105mm, we were pleased when the lens was officially released to see that it had been given some additional telephoto reach. We've had our hands...
ELECTRONICS
canonwatch.com

Canon Patent: 35-600mm f/4-7.2 Zoom Lens For The RF Mount

Here is a new Canon patent application. As so often lately, this one too refers to an RF mount lens. Canon patent application 2021-193435 (Japan) discusses optical formulas for what could be a very interesting zoom lens for EOS R photographers. Indeed, it could be the mother of all zoom lenses. A RF 35-600mm f/4-7.2 zoom lens (example 4, below) is discussed in the patent literature (along with a 24-300mm lens).
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nikon#Nikkor#Photography#Design#Dpreview#Silver Award#B H Photo Adorama#L Fn Button#Videographers
petapixel.com

Nikon Has Published Detailed Video Guides on the Z9’s Features

Nikon has published three videos that cover the various parts and features of the company’s new flagship camera. Shared through its Digitutor YouTube Channel, the videos are some of the closest and most detailed looks yet at many features. While official reviews of final production hardware are still scarce...
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Cool: Tamron patented a new 20-50mm f/2.0 FE lens

It looks like Tamron might release some more super fast zooms for the Sony E-mount. This newly published Japanese patent describes the design of a new 20-50mm f/2.0 FE zoom. The total length of the lens would be 15cm. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if...
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Venus Optics Unveils the Laowa Argus 45mm f/0.95 Full Frame Lens

Venus Optics has announced the second full-frame lens in its Argus lineup: the Laowa Argus 45mm f/0.95 FF. The lens follows in the footsteps of the Laowa Argus 35mm f/0.95 announced back in September, which was billed as the world’s fastest full-frame lens. Features of the Laowa Argus 45mm...
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

It’s Your Last Week to Get These Nikon Savings!

These deals are expiring on the 31st of December! If you’re looking for savings on Nikon cameras and lenses, you’ve come to the right place. We’re rounding up all the current Nikon savings you’d possibly want. Take a look right after the jump!. The Phoblographer’s Cheap...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
petapixel.com

TTArtisan Launches 90mm f/1.25 Lens for E, Z, RF, L, GFX, and X1D

The Chinese lens manufacturer TTArtisan has launched its 90mm f/1.25 lens for six different mirrorless camera mounts. This same lens design was previously launched for the Leica M mount back in May 2021. Available in Six Mirrorless Mounts. TTArtisan is bringing the 90mm lens to the Sony E, Nikon Z,...
ELECTRONICS
ephotozine.com

Nikon Z 9 Firmware Update Coming In Jan 2022

Nikon has announced that firmware Ver.1.10 for the Z 9 flagship mirrorless camera is scheduled for release and will be available for download on 5 January 2022 via the Nikon download centre and via the Snapbridge mobile app. Firmware Ver.1.10 for the Z 9 will greatly improve the duration for...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

The Nikon Z 9 Has Arrived: Here Are My First Impressions

It has arrived! I've got my hands on a production unit of the new Nikon Z 9 flagship mirrorless camera, and here are my initial thoughts. This wasn’t supposed to be the camera for me. Not that it wasn’t always going to be awesome. Companies don’t deem certain cameras in their lineup “flagships” for nothing. And since I’ve been using Nikons since the beginning of my career, one might think that I would have owned multiple of the flagship bodies over the past couple of decades. But because the work I do lands in the world of advertising, where resolution trumps speed, my buying choices from Nikon have mostly centered on whichever camera could give me the most megapixels rather than the fastest frames per second. So, cameras like the D5, D6, and so forth were usually passed up in favor of high-resolution bodies like the D800 or D850.
ELECTRONICS
cameratimes.org

Stock Notice: Sony a7 IV with 28-70mm Lens Kit now in Stock

All the US retailers are shipping out the Sony a7 IV mirrorless camera and the Sony a7 IV with 28-70mm Lens Kit is already in stock at major US stores: Amazon, B&H, Adorama, FocusCamera and BuyDig. 33MP full-frame Exmor R back-illuminated CMOS sensor. BIONZ XR image processing engine. 10 fps...
ELECTRONICS
ephotozine.com

Meike 24mm T/2.1 Lens Announced

Meike has added a final lens to its FF Cine lens collection which has a 24mm focal length and a T/2.1-T/22 aperture range. This is Meike’s fourth full-frame cine lens and it now joins the Full Frame cine lens family which includes the 16mm T2.5, 24mm T2.1, 35mm T2.1, 50mm T2.1, 85mm T2.1, 105mm T2.1 and the 135mm T2.4.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Nikon Z 24-70mm F2.8 S field review

Nikon's Nikkor Z 24-70mm F2.8 S is a fast standard zoom lens for the company's Z-mount mirrorless cameras. With a focal range of 24-70mm on FX-format bodies or 36-105mm equivalent on DX-format bodies, it's well-suited to everything from landscapes and street photography to portraits, weddings and event photography. It can also serve double-duty as an impromptu macro lens in a pinch and is quite well-suited to video capture, making it a pretty versatile all-rounder.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Who Makes the Best 50mm Lens: Canon, Nikon, or Sony?

50mm lenses are a peculiar bunch, as you can spend anywhere from under $100 to well over $2,000 depending on the sort of parameters, performance, and image quality you are looking for. Canon, Nikon, and Sony all make 50mm f/1.2 lenses as their premium options, and this excellent video comparison takes a look at all three to see which comes out on top.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

A Review of the Affordable Viltrox AF 24mm f/1.8 Lens

24mm is a useful and popular focal length, offering a noticeably wide angle of view without a lot of the distortion that starts to creep in as you go wider. Viltrox offers the AF 24mm f/1.8, which brings with it a wide maximum aperture and autofocus capabilities at an affordable price, and this excellent video review takes a look at the performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
ELECTRONICS
Photofocus

Sigma 105mm f/2.8 DG DN Macro review: Making macro work easy

Having a good macro lens that can bring small details and tiny objects to life is worth its weight in gold. However, not all macro lenses are created equal. Let’s see how the Sigma 105mm f/2.8 DG DN Macro Art gets on in our review. The Sigma 105mm f/2.8...
ELECTRONICS
ephotozine.com

Samyang AF 12mm F/2 X Lens Review

The range of third-party lenses for the Fuji X system is rapidly expanding and here we have a new, compact Samyang AF 12mm f/2 lens that broadens the possibilities. Coupled with the 26MP Fujifilm X-S10 body, this gives us a “35mm equivalent” field of view of around 18mm, a definitely ultra-wide lens. At f/2 it is also fast, which in itself opens up the possibilities of low light use and more selective focusing because of the reduced depth of field. So now let's get out there, shoot some pictures and see how the new lens handles and performs.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy