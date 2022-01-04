Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S Lens Gets 87% Overall Score and Silver Award

It has arrived! I've got my hands on a production unit of the new Nikon Z 9 flagship mirrorless camera, and here are my initial thoughts. This wasn’t supposed to be the camera for me. Not that it wasn’t always going to be awesome. Companies don’t deem certain cameras in their lineup “flagships” for nothing. And since I’ve been using Nikons since the beginning of my career, one might think that I would have owned multiple of the flagship bodies over the past couple of decades. But because the work I do lands in the world of advertising, where resolution trumps speed, my buying choices from Nikon have mostly centered on whichever camera could give me the most megapixels rather than the fastest frames per second. So, cameras like the D5, D6, and so forth were usually passed up in favor of high-resolution bodies like the D800 or D850.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO