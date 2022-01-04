Icy conditions on roads causing crashes, concerns

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Drivers should anticipate patches of black ice in some areas during their morning commutes on Tuesday.

Increased precipitation — whether it’s snow, rain or a wintry mix — and freezing temperatures have caused dangerous driving conditions.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer said troopers on Tuesday morning were handling several spin-out crashes in the South Sound. One crash on the northbound SR 7 extension to northbound I-5 in Tacoma involved as many as 12 cars, including a patrol car.

Joint Base Lewis-McChord also reported icy roads in the area.

On the Eastside, an AMR ambulance flipped onto its side off I-90 outside Issaquah Monday night. No one was hurt.

I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass was closed for 18 hours Monday due to heavy snow, avalanche danger and poor visibility. Semitrucks and cars were forced to wait on the shoulder until the pass reopened around 8 p.m. Monday.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, semitrucks not chaining up was the problem for the lengthy closure.

Though the pass has since reopened, the dangerous driving conditions remain. On Tuesday morning, there is compact snow and ice on the highway, and it’s snowing hard with poor visibility. Chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drives.

More news from KIRO 7

Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?

Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

©2022 Cox Media Group