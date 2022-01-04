ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tristan Thompson Picks Up True, 3, From Dance Class Hours Before Confirming He Fathered 3rd Child

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
Backgrid

The NBA star was spotted in a low-key outfit while getting his daughter in Los Angeles, shortly before revealing the results of his paternity test.

Tristan Thompson was in full-on dad mode, while picking up his 3-year-old daughter True from dance class in Los Angeles on Monday January 3. The Sacramento Kings center rocked an all-black outfit as he walked from the limo to meet his little girl, shortly before he’d confirmed that the results of a paternity test that showed that he had fathered a son with Maralee Nichols, after Tristan’s relationship with her stirred up a large amount of drama.

Tristan sported all-black while on his way to pick up True. (Backgrid)

The 30-year-old basketball player sported a black hoodie and sweatpants, as he walked from his limo to the class. He also sported a pair of lavender Crocs and a face mask, while he headed to meet True. The photos were taken the same day that the NBA player took to his Instagram to confirm that Maralee’s son was his. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he wrote in a story.

Besides announcing that he was the father, Tristan also apologized to Khloe Kardashian, his off-and-on girlfriend and True’s mother. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he wrote. “I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Tristan holds True, while they go for a walk. (Shutterstock)

Maralee had opened up about her relationship with Tristan in a December 17 statement to E! News. Tristan had admitted to having a sexual relationship with Maralee in court documents, but denied that their relationship was serious. In her statement, Maralee said she planned on focusing on raising their son. “I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son,” she said. “My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment.”

