Wolf Like Me Trailer with Josh Gad and Isla Fisher

By Mirko Parlevliet
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeacock has brought online the official Wolf Like Me trailer, which gives you a first look at the genre-bending romantic comedy series starring Josh Gad (Central Park, Avenue 5) and Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Definitely Maybe). You can watch the Wolf Like Me trailer using the player below and...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abe Forsythe
Person
Isla Fisher
Person
Bruna Papandrea
Person
Josh Gad
