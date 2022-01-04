ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHS braced for ‘challenging winter’ as Covid cases and staff absences bite

 2 days ago
The NHS is facing significant pressure as it copes with the latest wave of Covid-19 despite hopes that cases should start to drop in the coming weeks.

Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street press conference as No 10 admitted that the health service is facing a “difficult time” during a “challenging winter”.

Officials in Whitehall are keeping an “extremely close eye” on hospital capacity, with admissions and occupancy “increasing significantly”.

But the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We’re not seeing that same jump in beds requiring ventilation, which is pleasing, and almost certainly a function of both the nature of Omicron and our successful booster programme.”

He added that the vaccinations and “evidence that Omicron may be milder” means “we are not seeing those huge waves in cases translate into those needing the most serious care that we saw perhaps in previous waves, but that still puts the NHS under significant pressure”.

(PA Graphics)

Downing Street insisted the Plan B measures in place in England remain the right approach despite tougher restrictions in other parts of the UK.

That optimism may be helped by comments from Professor Neil Ferguson, from Imperial College London, whose data was instrumental to the UK going into lockdown in March 2020, who said infection rates may already be plateauing in London and could fall across the country within weeks.

Prof Ferguson, a member of the Government’s Sage scientific advisory panel, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I would say that, with an epidemic which has been spreading so quickly and reaching such high numbers, it can’t sustain those numbers forever, so we would expect to see case numbers start to come down in the next week, maybe already coming down in London, but in other regions a week to three weeks.

“Whether they then drop precipitously, or we see a pattern a bit like we saw with Delta back in July of an initial drop and then quite a high plateau, remains to be seen.

“It’s just too difficult to interpret current mixing trends and what the effect of opening schools again will be.”

Prof Ferguson said the Omicron variant had not had much time to infect pupils before schools shut for the Christmas break, and a rise in cases is now expected.

Meanwhile, Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, told Sky News it would not be “affordable, sustainable or deliverable” to give regular jabs every six months to cope with waning immunity and the rise of new variants.

“Remember that, today, less than 10% of people in low-income countries have even had their first dose, so the whole idea of regular fourth doses globally is just not sensible,” he said.

People queue outside a vaccination clinic at the Glasgow Central Mosque (Jane Barlow/PA)

Sir Andrew said it may be that future boosters could be targeted at the most vulnerable and it is too early to say whether updated vaccines will be required every year, as with flu.

Downing Street said ministers will also be taking clinical advice and keeping a “very close eye on” the “waning efficacy of second doses and the interplay of Omicron on that as well” as part of a review on whether to make a booster jab a requirement to access a Covid pass.

Elsewhere, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said the staffing situation in hospitals is “almost impossible” as leaders try to manage their resources.

He told Times Radio that, for many, “the most pressing element of all” is the number of staff who are absent due to Covid.

He added that hospital admissions seem to have “perhaps plateaued in London or there may be a second peak after the new year now, but it’s rising across the rest of Britain”.

Meanwhile, Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said at least “half a dozen” NHS hospitals have declared a critical incident as they try to respond to Covid.

However, the health leader said fears raised before Christmas of a huge rise in the number of seriously ill older people needing critical care and mechanical ventilation has not yet occurred.

“There are a number of chief executives who are saying, if we were going to see that surge, we probably would have seen the beginnings of it up to now, so there are glimmers of hope,” he said.

Morecambe Bay NHS Trust declared a critical incident on Monday evening amid rising Covid hospital admissions and staff testing positive for coronavirus.

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, public health director for Lancashire County Council, told Today: “Lancashire is beginning to experience what London did at the beginning of last month and, of course, London is better resourced and the infrastructures are well organised compared to other regions, so we are bracing ourselves for a tsunami of Omicron cases in Lancashire.”

newschain

NHS hospital staff absences due to Covid nearly double in a month

The number of NHS hospital staff in England absent due to Covid-19 has nearly doubled since the start of the month, new figures show. Some 24,632 staff at NHS hospital trusts were ill with coronavirus or having to self-isolate on Boxing Day, up 31% from 18,829 a week earlier and nearly double the 12,508 at the start of the month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Staff absences through Covid at London hospitals triple during December

NHS staff absences due to Covid have more than tripled at acute hospital trusts in London since the beginning of the month, new figures show. The data from NHS England shows that 3,874 NHS staff at acute trusts in the capital were absent for Covid-19 reasons on December 19, more than double the 1,540 a week earlier and more than three times the 1,174 at the start of the month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England only tested positive AFTER being admitted for a different illness, official data shows amid mounting evidence Omicron is milder

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England were actually admitted for a different ailment, MailOnline's analysis of NHS data suggests - as a growing number of studies show Omicron is much milder than Delta. In the two weeks to December 21, hospitals in England recorded 563 new coronavirus inpatients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Only a handful of Covid patients in ICU have Omicron and most are unvaccinated with underlying health conditions as Delta drives hospitalisations - NOT the new variant - as man, 80, becomes the first in NSW to die with it

The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
WORLD
The Independent

Regular Covid booster jabs ‘not sustainable’, says government vaccine scientist

Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...
WORLD
#Nhs England#Covid#Public Health England#Uk#Nhs#Omicron#Imperial College London#Bbc Radio 4
The Independent

No need for tougher Covid restrictions based on latest hospital data, health minister insists

There is no need for tougher Covid restrictions in England based on hospital data up to the end of 2021, a health minister has said.Edward Argar said the numbers on wards and in intensive care were dramatically down on one year ago, showing vaccines and better treatment had put the country in “a very, very different position”.“I’m seeing nothing in the data right in front of me, in the immediate situation, that suggests a need for further restrictions,” he said, in the first interview granted by a minister since Christmas.The upbeat verdict came despite Mr Argar admitting the number...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

NHS in ‘state of crisis’ as hospitals declare critical incidents and PM warns pressure to last for weeks

The NHS is in a “state of crisis”, leaders have warned, as hospitals across the country declared critical incidents and prime minister Boris Johnson admitted pressures will last for “weeks”.Hospitals and ambulance services across the UK have moved up to their highest alert levels as they grapple with “unprecedented pressure”, with Covid driving staffing shortages at the same time as rising admissions.England and Scotland recorded a combined 157,758 new cases of Covid on Monday, while the number of patients in hospitals across England with the disease reached 13,151 – up from 12,615 on New Year’s Day. No new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Public Health
Coronavirus
The Independent

Welsh government loans English NHS four million Covid tests to relieve shortage

The Welsh government has agreed to loan English NHS four million Covid test kits to help relieve a shortage.Speaking on Thursday, first minister Mark Drakeford said Wales had a “significant stock” of lateral flow tests and was willing to share – amid pressure on supplies.It comes after UK health secretary Sajid Javid said a shortfall of kits caused by surging demand and supply chain issues could last weeks.In a letter sent to MPs, Mr Javid admitted that “huge demand” meant there would be a “need to constrain the system at certain points over the next two weeks to manage supply”.Mr...
WORLD
The Independent

Calls mount to prioritise NHS staff for Covid tests as hospital numbers rise

Calls are mounting for the Government to ensure NHS staff are prioritised for Covid-19 tests as latest figures show a surge in the number of patients in hospital with the virus.Ministers have been told health workers should come first when trying to access rapid tests amid concerns over staff shortages linked to Covid-19.There were 11,898 Covid-19 patients in UK hospitals as of 8am on December 29, Government data shows, up 44% compared to the previous week, and the highest number since March 2.In addition, there has been a 34% week-on-week increase in Covid-19 UK hospital admissions – with 1,152 on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Staff absence cuts Wales train timetables further

An emergency rail timetable is in place because of staff absence, with people asked to check before travelling. Initially, changes were made because of Covid on 22 December, with a reduction of 10 to 15% of services. However, Transport for Wales said from Monday 3 January, there will be even...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

NHS plans for ‘mini-Nightingale’ hospitals in car parks in battle against Omicron

NHS hospitals have been asked if they can host temporary “field” hospitals amid fears over bed capacity as Omicron admissions rise. Senior NHS sources have said all hospitals nationally have been asked if they could host these temporary facilities, which could be run like “mini-Nightingale hospitals” in their car parks.However, several trust leaders said it was not clear how these temporary hospitals would be actually be used and that it was highly unlikely the NHS would be able to staff them.The Nightingale hospitals were large field hospitals built in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Cumbria, Exeter, Harrogate and Manchester during the first...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Cardiac and cancer operations delayed as NHS is ‘stretched like never before’

Urgent operations such as cardiac and cancer treatments are being delayed in hospitals as the NHS is stretched like never before, health leaders have warned. More than 20 hospitals in England have declared critical incidents due to increasing numbers of medics being forced to isolate, putting further pressure on a service already stretched by the spike in Covid cases.It came as a cross-party group of MPs warned of the consequences of Boris Johnson’s decision to “ride out” the Omicron wave without further restrictions, saying the backlog of almost 6 million patients on waiting lists in England would grow.Dr Stephen...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Guardian

Welsh government loans England 4m more Covid tests

The Welsh government has come to the aid of Westminster by loaning England 4m lateral flow Covid-19 tests, as ministers scramble to secure supplies from around the world. There has been a surge in demand for tests as people try to comply with advice to limit the spread of the Omicron variant by ensuring they do not have coronavirus before socialising.
WORLD
BBC

Covid-19: NHS staff absences doubled last week in London

NHS staff absences due to Covid-19 more than doubled last week in London. Non-urgent operations are already being cancelled across the capital's hospitals due to the Omicron surge. Covid-related absence at acute NHS hospital trusts meant more than 3,800 staff were off last week, compared to just over 1,500 the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
