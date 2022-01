It’s almost time for Santa to visit, and some young artists stopped by Young Bucks Coffee to decorate some of his favorite treats. Young Bucks hosted the free cookie decorating event on Thursday, welcoming dozens of kids of all ages to slather gingerbread men and trees with frosting, sprinkles and candy. The event is one of many Young Bucks hosts as a way to give parents activities for their youngsters. Young Bucks owner Louise Skaare said she hoped Thursday’s event would give parents a little break from the hectic holiday runaround.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO