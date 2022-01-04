Scranton City Hall closes for COVID-19 precautions

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — City Hall will be closed in the Electric City as a precaution against rising cases of COVID-19.

According to a release sent to Eyewitness News, City Hall will be closed starting Tuesday, January 4, and will remain closed until cases begin to decline substantially, as early as January 18.

Code Enforcement business may be conducted through the dropbox in the front door vestibule.

To reach staff, citizens can call the main line at 570-348-4193.

