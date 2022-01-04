ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Scranton City Hall closes for COVID-19 precautions

By Zachary Smith
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ScjFr_0dcNuOiT00

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — City Hall will be closed in the Electric City as a precaution against rising cases of COVID-19.

According to a release sent to Eyewitness News, City Hall will be closed starting Tuesday, January 4, and will remain closed until cases begin to decline substantially, as early as January 18.

Man charged with shooting stepson at home in Salem Township

Code Enforcement business may be conducted through the dropbox in the front door vestibule.

To reach staff, citizens can call the main line at 570-348-4193.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Long lines at Kirby Park, relocation of Luzerne County COVID testing site

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 are leading to long lines at testing sites. At Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre people have been in line since early Wednesday morning. However, without a doubt, a much smoother operation was handled Wednesday. Officials tell us they were better prepared for the massive response. The […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Tri-county area to receive $1.1Mil grant for parks

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Susquehanna, Wayne, and Lackawanna will all be receiving part of a $1.1 million grant to aid in the development and restoration of parks in the counties. The Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2) grant comes from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for local recreational development projects. Representative Jonathan Fritz […]
SUSQUEHANNA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lackawanna County, PA
Government
Scranton, PA
Government
Scranton, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Health
County
Lackawanna County, PA
Scranton, PA
Sports
City
Scranton, PA
City
Home, PA
Lackawanna County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Lackawanna County, PA
Sports
WBRE

Missing woman found in Wilkes-Barre City

UPDATE: According to police, Jada Ranee Shack has been found and is currently safe and with family. Shack was reported missing earlier this morning but she has been found safe and is currently with family. This is an ongoing investigation and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it comes in. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Watch: First Hospital COVID testing causes traffic backups in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The COVID-19 testing site at the First Hospital Wyoming Valley is causing traffic on Wyoming Avenue. Cars were lining up as early as 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on the southbound driving lane on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston waiting to receive a COVID-19 test. As seen in the video provided by the […]
KINGSTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Electric City#Scranton City Hall#Eyewitness News#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Monroe County cold weather shelters prepping ahead of winter weather

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monroe County shelters are bracing as winter weather has come to the area. Eyewitness News spoke with both Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church‘s cold weather shelter and Operation Chillout. The church’s cold weather homeless shelter opened on November 1 and runs through March. They say they’ve seen an uptick in people staying […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One Year Later: NEPA residents charged in US Capitol riot

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With the one-year anniversary of the January 6 US Capitol riot upon us, Eyewitness News has created a list of those in our area who were charged in relation to it. The following list is current as of January 5 with information utilized from the United States Department of Justices database […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WBRE

AG Shapiro: Straw purchase of firearms lands one Scranton woman in jail

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that on Tuesday one woman was arrested for straw purchasing six handguns, one of which was tied to a Scranton shooting. Amanda Gerald of Scranton is said to have purchased a handgun, for a convicted felon, in February of 2021. According to Shapiro, the gun […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Guthrie Clinic opens additional covid testing site in Sayre

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Guthrie Clinic has announced they are beginning to offer covid testing at a new location in Bradford County. The new site will be at the Guthrie location at 2900 Elmira St. in Sayre, the former Kmart property. The additional testing site comes after demand for testing has hit a […]
SAYRE, PA
WBRE

One year later, officials and locals react to the Capitol violence

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thursday marks one year since the violent attack at the U.S. Capitol. A large crowd laid siege to the building last year in an effort to overturn President Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election. Many are reflecting on the unprecedented events of the insurrection. Every lawmaker Eyewitness News spoke with […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Student loan relief program available for PA nurses

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new program Is assisting nurses who’ve been helping in the fight -against COVID-19. A program that could even make a difference in their finances. Eyewitness News spoke with one Scranton nurse about what the initiative means to her. “I decided to apply for it because I heard about it […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy