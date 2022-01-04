ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

OPEC+ agrees to raise output by 400,000 bpd in Feb -sources

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed on Tuesday to stick to existing policy and raise oil output by 400,000 barrels per day in February, four OPEC+ sources told Reuters. (Reporting by OPEC Newsroom Editing by David Goodman )

Reuters

Libya's NOC says output is 729,000 bpd

TUNIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Libyan oil output is 729,000 barrels per day, the National Oil Corp (NOC) media office said on Thursday, down from a high of more than 1.3 million bpd last year. NOC also said on Thursday it has completed work early on pipeline maintenance that it...
Reuters

Iraq oil output rose to 4.23 mln bpd in December, SOMO says

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Iraq produced 4.23 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in December, up by 17,000 bpd from November, according to production data from state-owned marketer SOMO seen by Reuters on Thursday. The production figure includes output from Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, which produced 406,000 bpd...
Reuters

Shell to continue $7 bln buyback programme 'at pace'

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said on Friday its $7 billion share buyback programme, of which $1.5 billion has been completed, will continue "at pace" despite a slowdown in fuel demand due to the Omicron COVID-19 variant. Shell, the world's largest trader of liquefied natural gas...
investing.com

Crude Oil Higher; Kazakhstan Turmoil Threatens Supply

Investing.com -- Oil prices climbed Wednesday as turmoil in Kazakhstan threatened to disrupt supplies from one of the largest producers in the world, and a member of the OPEC+ cartel. By 9:15 AM ET (1415 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 2.8% higher at $80.01 a barrel and the Brent contract...
Reuters

Saudi Arabia cuts February crude prices to Asia to 3-month low

SINGAPORE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The world's top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, has cut February's official selling price (OSP) to Asia for its Arab light crude to plus $2.20 a barrel versus Oman/Dubai crude. The February OSP to Asia for the Arab light grade is the lowest in three months.
investing.com

Crude Oil Begins 2022 In Green

Crude traders have had a strong start to the year with crude futures trading in the green over the first full week of 2022 trading so far. On the back of hefty position reductions across the end of 2021, it seems that long positions are once again being rebuilt in crude as traders look to regain bullish momentum.
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies edge lower, but gasoline stockpiles climb

Oil prices finished with a gain on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a sixth straight weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories. The EIA report, however, highlighted a sharp decline in oil exports and refined product demand in the U.S., "as the normal seasonal decline in demand during the holiday week was exacerbated by the surge in U.S. COVID cases," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Still, oil largely shrugged off the reported sharp drop in demand and larger-than-expected builds in petroleum product supplies for the week ended Dec. 31 amid a "growing market consensus that the latest wave of COVID and accompanying decline in demand will be short-lived" and growing concerns over OPEC's ability to delivery on their production goals, he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose 86 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $77.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
101.9 KELO-FM

Oil falls as surging U.S. fuel stockpiles raise demand concerns

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Wednesday as rising fuel stockpiles in the United States raised concerns of declining demand in the world’s biggest oil consumer amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. U.S. gasoline stockpiles rose by 7.1 million barrels in...
WOKV

OPEC and allies to decide oil output amid omicron spike

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries are expected to press ahead Tuesday with restoring cutbacks in output made during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic as hopes grow that travel and demand for fuel will hold up despite the rapid spread of the omicron variant.
Reuters

White House welcomes OPEC+ decision to stick to planned output increase

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday welcomed a decision by top oil producers to stick with their plans to raise crude production and touted "close" coordination with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Earlier on Tuesday, a group of producers comprising the Organization of the...
Gazette

OPEC+ seen sticking to planned February output increase

LONDON/MOSCOW (Reuters) - OPEC+ will likely stick to its planned increase in oil output for February when it meets on Tuesday, six sources from the group told Reuters, as it expects the Omicron coronavirus variant to have a short-lived impact on demand. OPEC+, which groups producers from the Organization of...
