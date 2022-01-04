Prep school: Terrorized steak doesn't include scaring the cow

CHICAGO (CBS) — A New Year means new fitness goals for many, and the YMCA of Metro Chicago hopes to help with that. The Y is offering complimentary memberships to the Rauner Family YMCA, at 2700 S. Western Ave. in Little Village, throughout 2022. Residents in the ZIP codes 60608, 60623, 60632, and 60609 will also have free access to the 13 other local Y centers across the city and suburbs. Those who do not live in those ZIP codes will only have access to the Rauner Family YMCA. For a list of all local Y locations, follow this link. The complimentary membership at the Rauner Family T includes access to the gym equipment, weight room, and indoor-outdoor soccer field and basketball courts. Free fitness classes in Zumba, Spinning, and Yoga are also coming soon.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO