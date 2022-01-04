ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington to reveal new name on Feb. 2; won't be RedWolves

Washington’s NFL team announced Tuesday it will unveil its new...

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
Giants Released Former 1st Round Pick On Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants released a former first round pick from the 2020 NFL draft. Just a few weeks after the 2021 season kicked off, the Giants signed former first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson. Wilson had been out of the league since being released by the Miami Dolphins in March – just three days after the team traded for him.
Report: Released Giants Player Was Falling Asleep In Meetings

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants released former first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson. New York signed Wilson shortly after the 2021 season kicked off. Unfortunately, the latest report from Giants insider Jordan Raanan suggests Wilson’s conduct got him kicked off the team. “Isaiah Wilson released from the practice...
Nebraska DB reportedly no longer with the team

Nebraska has lost another player to the transfer portal. This time it is DB Nadab Joseph. After getting Joseph from the JUCO ranks at Independence Community College, Nebraska had high expectations for Joseph, but he played sparingly in 2 seasons with the Huskers as he dealt with injuries. Joseph was...
Former Alabama receiver announces transfer destination

When you recruit at the wide receiver position the way the Alabama Crimson Tide does, a transfer is bound to happen. The first domino has fallen, with a redshirt sophomore moving out of Tuscaloosa. On Wednesday, Xavier Williams announced he would be heading West and transferring to Utah State. He...
QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
NFL Games Account for 75 of the 100 Most-Watched Broadcasts of 2021

In a year marked by a pair of ratings-hogging quadrennial events and a whole lot of Beltway intrigue, the NFL in 2021 effectively swallowed TV whole, accounting for 41 of the top 50 most-watched programs, and 75 of the top 100. In doing so, the league not only silenced the torrent of uninformed hooting and clucking that greeted last season’s COVID-related ratings declines, but it also justified the huge rights-fee increases it brokered with its legacy partners. The NFL’s Kung Fu Grip on the American psyche is as crushing as it’s ever been, with overall deliveries across the regional and national...
Alabama assistant coach linked to potential Michigan opening

One of the biggest college football news stories of Monday was a report that Jim Harbaugh is tempted to leave Michigan for a return to the NFL. If Harbaugh indeed leaves his alma mater, an Alabama assistant is already being linked to UM. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg tweeted Monday, “If Harbaugh...
College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan Coaching News

On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
Jemele Hill Responds To Ohio State Message From Cardale Jones

Over the weekend, former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson made a number of serious accusations about his former program and his previous head coach, Urban Meyer. In a series of tweets during and after the Buckeyes appearance in the Rose Bowl, Williamson alleged that Meyer had threatened him and used a photo of the late Trayvon Martin to illustrate the program’s “no hoodie indoors” policy, while he was in charge of the Ohio State program.
