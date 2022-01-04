ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Unbeaten No. 20 Colorado State puts 10-0 record on line vs. Air Force

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GV9DW_0dcNuJIq00

Colorado State returns to game action for the first time in nearly one month on Tuesday night.

The Rams, who entered the top 25 poll four weeks ago, were derailed by COVID-19 on Dec. 11.

After a long layoff, the 20th-ranked Rams remain ranked and put their 10-0 record on the line Tuesday night when they host Air Force in their conference opener in Fort Collins, Colorado.

“We’re really starting a whole new point, 0-0 in conference,” Colorado State’s Dischon Thomas said. “It feels strange, and it’s almost like – I don’t want to say numb – but I think our guys are just itching to get back out there, and I don’t think it matters where we’re ranked or anything. It’s hey, let’s just go play.”

Colorado State matched its third-longest winning streak in program history, one shy of its second-longest since 1997-98. The Rams are ranked in the top 25 for the fourth straight week for the first time in school history. But they haven’t been tested on the court since rallying from an 11-point deficit for a 66-63 win at Mississippi State on Dec. 11.

Games with Tulsa, New Mexico and No. 15 Alabama were postponed but despite the long layoff, the Rams are still the league’s leading offense at 83.4 points per game and the league’s most accurate shooting team at 53 percent.

“You know that we’re getting ready to start conference play and when you go into conference play you tend to play against people who know each other really, really well and the intensity level ramps up,” Colorado State coach Niko Medved said. “So just the fact that it’s opening Mountain West play is a big challenge for us and coming off a pause is a challenge but our guys have really hung with it.”

David Roddy leads the league at 20.4 points per game and is second in the league at 58.9 percent shooting. Roddy scored 19 points apiece in each of Colorado’s previous two games against Mississippi State and St. Mary’s.

Colorado State has won the past six meetings and 18 of the past 20 with Air Force (8-4, 1-0), which averages a league-worst 58.4 points per game but also gives up 59.3 points.

The Falcons have scored less than 60 points eight times but been held under 50 in four straight games. They snapped a three-game skid of double-digit losses when they eked out a 49-47 win over Utah State last Wednesday by allowing 32.7 percent from the field and to 1 of 19 from 3-point range, marking the sixth time they held an opponent under 40 percent.

AJ Walker scored 16 points against Utah State while freshman Jake Heidbreder added 14 and Nikc Jackson got 12 rebounds as Colorado played without Joseph Octave and Lucas Moerman, who were in the COVID-19 protocol.

“It’s great way to start league play,” Air Force head coach Joe Scott said. “For our guys to come out and do what they did today was really impressive, having the ability to stay in the game. We’re proud of them.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

Report: Surprising team pops up as landing spot for Caleb Williams

Out of nowhere, the quarterback carousel in college football was re-born on Monday afternoon. Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams shocked the nation by officially announcing his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Williams didn’t rule out a return to Oklahoma, but shortly after his announcement, former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel flipped his commitment from UCLA to Oklahoma.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Maryland State
City
Fort Collins, CO
State
Washington State
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
Fort Collins, CO
College Sports
State
Arizona State
Fort Collins, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
State
Alabama State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan Coaching News

On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
NFL
College Football News

AP Poll Top 25 Projection, Final 2021 Rankings Prediction

What will the final AP Poll probably be after the 2021 season is over? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 final AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Niko Medved
The Spun

Kansas State Fan’s Sign Trolling Brian Kelly Went Viral

Shortly after his arrival in Baton Rouge, newly-hired LSU head coach Brian Kelly gave opposing fans some tantalizing ammunition to use against him and the Tigers program. During his welcome to the university at halftime of an LSU basketball game, Kelly made headlines for what appeared to be a fake southern accent — particularly when saying the word “family.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jemele Hill Responds To Ohio State Message From Cardale Jones

Over the weekend, former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson made a number of serious accusations about his former program and his previous head coach, Urban Meyer. In a series of tweets during and after the Buckeyes appearance in the Rose Bowl, Williamson alleged that Meyer had threatened him and used a photo of the late Trayvon Martin to illustrate the program’s “no hoodie indoors” policy, while he was in charge of the Ohio State program.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Force#Utah State
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska DB reportedly no longer with the team

Nebraska has lost another player to the transfer portal. This time it is DB Nadab Joseph. After getting Joseph from the JUCO ranks at Independence Community College, Nebraska had high expectations for Joseph, but he played sparingly in 2 seasons with the Huskers as he dealt with injuries. Joseph was...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
On3.com

2023 4-star EDGE Yhonzae Pierre talks favorites

Eufala, Ala. EDGE Yhonzae Pierre has close to 20 offers and after taking the fall the watch schools play and establish relationships, he has made his first cut. The 6-foot-3, 221-pound junior ranks as the No. 40 prospect in the country in the On300. He is being pursued by some top programs and he has eight on top of his list.
SPORTS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

34K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy