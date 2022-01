Once again, New York City is the center of a COVID-19 outbreak. As the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread across New York City, it has been estimated that one in 50 Manhattan residents have been infected with COVID-19 over the past week. Last week, the state of New York as a whole broke a single-day record, topping 49,708 positive cases on Tuesday. Previously, the record was set on January 11, 2021, when the seven-day average was 251,232.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO