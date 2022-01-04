ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tuchel fines Lukaku over Chelsea ‘mess’ despite striker’s apology for interview

By Jacob Steinberg
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18rBsE_0dcNuD0U00
Romelu Lukaku Photograph: Adam Davy/PA

Thomas Tuchel will fine Romelu Lukaku despite accepting the striker’s apology for a controversial interview and has said he faced no opposition from Chelsea’s board after dropping the club’s record signing against Liverpool.

Player power has been a problem for many of Tuchel’s predecessors but the manager has been boosted by support from above since Lukaku publicised his unhappiness about life at Stamford Bridge. Tuchel was in a strong position when he held talks with the £97.5m forward on Monday and looked for signs of remorse before recalling him for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham.

Related: Conte gives Levy a nudge as Lukaku storm stirs up Kane question at Spurs | David Hytner

Exuding calm and authority before hosting Antonio Conte’s Spurs, Tuchel said Lukaku was determined to “clean up the mess” caused by his comments to Sky Italia. However, Lukaku could get a frosty reception from Chelsea’s supporters and Tuchel revealed the former Internazionale forward, who earns about £350,000 a week, would face further punishment.

“There will be some discipline action and he will accept it,” Tuchel said. “It’s not a small thing, it’s not the biggest thing and it doesn’t make a comeback impossible – absolutely not. This is what we prove now. But something happened and he will be fined and he needs to accept it.”

Tuchel said he was pleased to have the backing of Chelsea’s hierarchy. Marina Granovskaia, the powerful director, was involved in Monday’s talks and Tuchel, who also consulted his senior players before omitting Lukaku against Liverpool, enjoys a good relationship with Petr Cech, Chelsea’s technical and performance adviser.

“It is not like I push my opinions or the club pushes its opinions,” Tuchel said. “We are adults and we reflect on the situation. The more the story went on I had a clear opinion and I was more than happy that it was OK for the club to go with it. It was nice to see that we have a very close relationship and can find very quick solutions without any political interference. The way we dealt with it, Petr and Marina and me, was very calm.”

Lukaku, who has scored seven goals in 18 appearances since rejoining Chelsea last summer, found himself in trouble after questioning Tuchel’s system and expressing a wish to return to Inter one day. The interview, aired last Thursday but conducted three weeks previously, went down badly at Chelsea and raised huge doubts over the player’s future.

However, Lukaku does not want a transfer and reaffirmed his commitment to the club in a public apology on the club’s website last night. The striker said he understood why supporters are so upset with him.

“I totally understand,” Lukaku told Chelsea TV. “I think I should have been clearer in my message. The interview was about saying goodbye to the Inter fans, it was not about trying to disrespect the fans, the football club, the owner, my teammates and the manager.

“They did a lot of effort to bring me back here. I wanted to come back. I was on a mission since I left. I totally understand the frustrations of the fans. Now it’s on me to show my commitment at 100%. They don’t need to question it.

“I always said I wanted to come here to be successful. Chelsea is a club that is equal to success. All players come here to win and I have a special passion for this club. I want to win here for many years. To the fans I’m sorry for the upset I’ve caused. You guys know the connection I have with this club since my teenage years. Also to the manager I apologise, and to my teammates and the board. I want to move on forward from this.”

Tuchel accepts the player did not mean to cause offence. “He did not do this intentionally to create noise in front of such a big game,” the manager added. “It is small enough to stay calm, accept an apology and move on. He feels the responsibility to clean the mess up. Maybe we will have a bit of smell still from it. He can handle it but he also has no other choice.”

Tuchel denied Lukaku, who fired Inter to the Serie A title last season, had not been his top target. He had also looked at Tottenham’s Harry Kane. “First choice is about what’s possible and what’s not possible, and what is a good fit,” Tuchel said. “It was the perfect fit and still is. I don’t think you can assume that we spent this amount of money while having major doubts.”

The intrigue before the Spurs match is that Lukaku played the best football of his career for Conte’s Inter. The former Chelsea manager paired the Belgian with Lautaro Martínez in a 3-5-2, whereas Tuchel has mostly played a 3-4-2-1 this season.

Related: David Squires on … Romelu Lukaku and the art of an interview abroad

“We cannot just play like Inter played and hope that will bring the best out of Romelu,” Tuchel said. “Antonio Conte is a fantastic coach. That system he played at Inter did not only suit Romelu and Martínez, it fits the whole squad. Conte played 3-4-3 at Chelsea. At Inter he played 3-5-2. Obviously he is adapting to his players and implementing his ideas and this is what I do.”

Tuchel was asked whether Lukaku should talk about his frustrations in private next time. “Do I have to tell a 28-year-old it would be better to come to me?” he said. “That would assume that he has a problem. Even if I read the interview 100 times I don’t see the problem. I can understand that people are offended. I was not so much. I don’t see such a big change in our relationship.”

  • Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhones or the Google Play store on Android phones by searching for 'The Guardian'.
  • If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re on the most recent version.
  • In the Guardian app, tap the yellow button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.
  • Turn on sport notifications.

Tuchel said Thiago Silva was showing no signs of slowing down after the 37-year-old defender signed a one-year contract extension. “Benjamin Button,” he said. “Thiago Button of football. A new contract makes him calm. Thiago needs to be calm because he’s a very sensitive and emotional person, which makes him also so precious for our dressing room. He can feel emotions.”

Real Madrid still want to sign Antonio Rüdiger on a free despite reports they have cooled their interest. Bayern Munich, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the defender but Tuchel wants him to stay. “He has not signed the contract we have offered, but we are in communications with him,” Tuchel said.

Trevoh Chalobah will be missing against Tottenham after injuring a hamstring and Andreas Christensen is doubtful with a back injury but Timo Werner could be on the bench after recovering from Covid-19. Reece James and Ben Chilwell are long-term absentees.

Comments / 3

Related
tothelaneandback.com

Transfer News: Mourinho eyes reunion with underused Tottenham midfielder at AS Roma

Transfer News: Jose Mourinho eyeing shock reunion with Tottenham Hotspur star Tanguy Ndombele. According to transfer news on Italian outlet Calciomercato (h/t ESPN), AS Roma are interested in luring out of favour Tottenham Hotspur star Tanguy Ndombele. Tanguy Ndombele joined Spurs in 2019. The French midfielder was seeing regular minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Antonio Rüdiger
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Lautaro Martínez
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United offered Martial swap as Tottenham target Juventus and Milan midfielders

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Romelu Lukaku’s future has suddenly been thrown into doubt after his recent interview expressing his desire to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku apologises to Chelsea fans: ‘I totally understand you guys being upset’

Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Chelsea fans after an giving an interview in which he complained about life at the club and expressed his wish to return to Inter Milan.In an interview conducted three weeks ago but released last Thursday, Lukaku expressed unhappiness at a lack of game time at Chelsea, whom he rejoined from Inter last summer. Tuchel left the Belgium international out of the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool, and it was later revealed that the German would speak to Lukaku about the matter on Monday.“To the fans, I’m sorry for the upset...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Calamitous Tottenham gift Chelsea the advantage in first leg of League Cup semi-final

Antonio Conte's return to Stamford Bridge plagued by errors that hand Chelsea first leg lead. Hosts dominate throughout as Romelu Lukaku takes first step on road to redemption. If Romelu Lukaku scored an own goal with his controversial television interview then Tottenham calamitously struck a couple themselves as Chelsea took control of this League Cup semi-final tie.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea ease past lacklustre Tottenham to put one foot in Carabao Cup final

Chelsea have one foot in the Carabao Cup final after a convincing 2-0 win that was as much earned as gifted. Taking advantage of a distinctly lacklustre Tottenham Hotspur, who produced perhaps their worst performance under Antonio Conte, the 2019 winners bossed the opening 45 minutes before managing the second. The only blemish, perhaps, that they did not seize the opportunity to kill off the two-legged tie in this opening stanza.The goals came in the opening 34 minutes. Kai Havertz’s fifth League Cup goal in just his third appearance came early and was supplemented by a disastrous own goal from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Carabao Cup#Tottenham#Spurs#Internazionale
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal make player-plus-cash offer for Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku update

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.The drama this month has centred around Romelu Lukaku’s future after his recent outburst following an unauthorised interview where he admitted to being “not happy” at the European champions and eager to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Meanwhile Newcastle appear keen to spend lavishly this month after their newfound Saudi investment, with Sven Botman an early target, as Eddie Howe considers the Dutch defender an option after impressing with Lille.Liverpool are said to be plotting a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Returns for Lukaku, Kepa and Conte – Chelsea v Tottenham talking points

Chelsea will host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.Here, PA looks at the main talking points.Lukaku handed chance to make amendsChelsea hope the fallout from Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview with Sky Sport Italy can now be contained. The Belgium striker apologised to the club and his team-mates and is back in training, having missed Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool The club-record £98million signing had revealed his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge in an interview aired last Thursday but conducted three weeks ago. Boss Tuchel stood Lukaku down for the Liverpool game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Five things we learned as Thomas Tuchel wins the tactical battle

Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday night to make them clear favourites to reach Wembley.The Blues threatened through the returning Romelu Lukaku within 30 seconds, but it took a further four minutes for the opener to arrive via Kai Havertz, after a series of poor defensive choices from the Tottenham players.If those were poor defensive moments, the second goal was merely farcical, as Japhet Tanganga headed a free-kick straight into team-mate Ben Davies and the ball bounced in past Kepa.After the restart Spurs were improved from a woeful first 45, but the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel backed over Lukaku axe: Win-win situation

Former Newcastle striker Darren Ambrose says Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was in a win-win position by dropping Romelu Lukaku for yesterday's 2-2 draw with Liverpool. Tuchel omitted Lukaku from the matchday squad after a critical interview on Italian TV. “If you're a young player in that dressing room, it doesn't...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Tuchel assures Chelsea fans: Lukaku wants to clean this mess up!

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has called on fans to get behind Romelu Lukaku tomorrow night against Tottenham. Tuchel confirmed Lukaku will be in the squad for the first-leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal after being dropped for the draw with Liverpool. "Well, he's very aware of what happened and what...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Chelsea v Liverpool: Five Things We Learned - Jurgen Klopp Regret, Sadio Mane Improvement, Eyes On FSG

Following yesterday's thrilling, yet disappointing draw against Chelsea, LFCTR take a look at the five things we learned from the match. Two seasons ago, Liverpool were labelled 'mentality monsters' and rightly so. They were relentless. When they got a lead, they either went on to extend it or completely shut out the opposition. It became the norm to see Liverpool come out unscathed with no hiccups.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte yet to speak to Tottenham about January transfer plans

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is waiting for a meeting with the club over transfer plans this month.Conte intends to speak to chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici about how his squad can be improved during the January transfer window, which opened on Saturday.The Italian wanted extra time to evaluate his players and he is now ready to report back on those he wants to move forward with.“My expectation is to speak with my club and then to tell them my opinions,” he said ahead of his first return to Chelsea in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

"They Are the Only Club Who Could Guarantee It!" - Former Manchester United Forward Backs Star Striker for Man City Switch in Pursuit of Silverware

Harry Kane's desire to join Pep Guardiola's side in the summer after yet another disappointing, trophy-less campaign in north London has been well-documented since the 28-year-old's failed attempts to engineer a move to the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City were hunting for a suitable man to fill the void left up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup semi-final

Thomas Tuchel must decide whether to start Romelu Lukaku as Chelsea meet Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.Tuchel left the Belgian out of his matchday squad for the Premier League encounter with Liverpool, and held talks with Lukaku on Monday after the striker referred to unhappiness over his usage after his summer return to Stamford Bridge, but after apologising Tuesday night, he could return in a starting capacity.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Chelsea face Spurs in the League Cup semi-finalA place in the final of the cup competition will be decided across...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

104K+
Followers
43K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy