ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Encore Bank promotes Nikki Pfleger

By Talk Business & Politics staff
talkbusiness.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEncore Bank promoted Nikki Pfleger to executive vice president, director of business banking solutions, the bank announced Monday (Jan. 3). Pfleger joined Encore Bank in April 2019 and was responsible for...

talkbusiness.net

Comments / 0

Related
njbmagazine.com

Anthony Labozzetta Named President and CEO of Provident Bank

Provident Bank has announced today that Anthony (Tony) Labozzetta has been appointed to the position of president and CEO. Labozzetta assumed the role on Jan. 1. Labozzetta previously served as director, president and COO of Provident Bank, as well as for Provident Financial Services, Inc., the holding company for Provident Bank. He succeeds longtime CEO and Chairman Christopher (Chris) Martin. Martin will assume the role of executive chairman to continue to provide guidance and leadership to the Board.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
thenewsprogress.com

Arthur named Executive Vice President at Benchmark Community Bank

Benchmark Community Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of L. Michael Arthur, Jr. to Executive Vice President/Chief Administrative Officer. The announcement was made by President/CEO Jay Stafford with the new role taking place on January 1, 2022. “Mike’s contributions to Benchmark have been exemplary,” said Stafford. “His knowledge of...
insurancebusinessmag.com

Wells Fargo chief risk officer announces retirement

Wells Fargo & Co. has revealed that its chief risk officer Amanda Norton will be leaving the financial services firm after four years at the helm. In a staff memo obtained by Reuters, the banking giant said that Norton will be retiring at the end of June and a replacement will be named in the coming weeks.
BUSINESS
ucbjournal.com

Ascend FCU promotes Pollard to VP of Consumer Lending

TULLAHOMA – Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced today that it has promoted Mary Pollard to vice president of consumer lending. Pollard, who reports to Senior Vice President Trevor Williams, isresponsible for helping oversee Ascend’s consumer lending operations, driving loan growth and enhancing member experience.
TULLAHOMA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Retail Management#Encore Bank#Iberiabank
nwindianabusiness.com

Centier Bank announces latest staff appointments

Merrillville-based Centier Bank announced the following executive and staff appointments:. Kevin Fautz was named branch manager of Centier’s new South Bend west branch at 2850 W. Cleveland Road, which is opening Jan. 10. Fautz joined Centier in June, bringing with him 15 years of experience in retail, including 12...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Crossroads Bank Announces New Hire, Promotion

WARSAW — Crossroads Bank has announced a new hire and a promotion. Alex Winger has rejoined Crossroads Bank as vice president commercial credit officer. He works in the Warsaw office. He has a bachelor’s degree from Manchester University in accounting and finance. He previously worked at Crossroads Bank for 5 and 1/2 years as a credit analyst and credit analyst officer. He currently serves as treasurer for the Wabash County United Fund Board.
WARSAW, IN
Inside Indiana Business

The Farmers Bank Makes Promotion

The Farmers Bank has promoted Andrew Shively to retail credit manager. He most recently served as credit & collection specialist. Shively is currently pursing a degree in Business Administration from Ivy Tech.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
tamatoledonews.com

McCready promoted to Pinnacle Bank Vice President

Pinnacle Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Amy McCready to Vice President. McCready will also be transitioning into the role of Cashier/Operations Manager/Compliance Officer/IT Security Officer in anticipation of Jane Heatwole’s retirement at the end of January 2023. McCready joined the staff of Pinnacle Bank in November...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
York News-Times

Business Beat -- Henderson State Bank announces promotion

Henderson State Bank has announced that Stephen Postier has been promoted to Senior Vice-President and will also serve as Branch Manager for the company’s York Branch. He started with Henderson State Bank in June, 2012. He will oversee the day-to-day operations of the York Branch along with his main focus being in the area of ag and commercial lending.
YORK, NE
Variety

BuzzFeed Taps Christian Baesler, CEO of Complex, as New Chief Operating Officer

BuzzFeed, after becoming a publicly traded company last month, named Christian Baesler — CEO of recent acquisition Complex Networks — as its first chief operating officer. Baesler will continue to serve as CEO of Complex. Based in New York City, he reports to BuzzFeed founder and CEO Jonah Peretti. Baesler joined BuzzFeed last month after it closed the acquisition of Complex, buying the media company from previous owners Verizon and Hearst. In the newly created COO role, Baesler leads all revenue functions for BuzzFeed. Concurrent with his new appointment, Baesler announced two promotions: longtime BuzzFeed exec Ken Blom will serve as EVP...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

Rivet Names Marykate Kelley Sales and Marketing Manager

Rivet, the global media authority serving the international denim industry, announced Thursday that Marykate Kelley has joined the company as sales and marketing manager. In this newly created role, Kelley will be responsible for prospecting new global business, steering marketing ideation and planning execution for Rivet advertisers. In addition, Kelley will aid in the implementation of new content and product offerings across digital and print. Kelley brings to the role a global perspective of the denim industry. Most recently, she served as marketing manager for Candiani Denim in Milan, overseeing the renowned mill’s global marketing strategy, including brand positioning and communication, customer...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Virgin Money Teams With Expense Management Firm Expend

U.K. financial services firm Virgin Money is teaming up with expense management startup Expend to help Virgin’s business customers better manage their companies, Business Matters reported on Wednesday (Jan. 5). The partnership with London-headquartered Expend integrates expense management services into Virgin Money’s new business banking service. Launched in 2015,...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Seasoned Investor, Fazeela Abdul Rashid, Joins Revolution Growth as a Partner

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022-- Today, Revolution Growth, a leading growth-stage venture capital fund led by Steve Case, Ted Leonsis, and Steve Murray, announced that Fazeela Abdul Rashid will be joining the investment team as a Partner. Fazeela brings over 20 years of finance and investing experience, with a focus on growth equity, in both the private and public markets.
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

PayFit Raises $276M to Transform HR Technology

PayFit, a payroll and human resources management solution for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), has raised 254 million euros ($276 million), a record-breaking amount for the Paris-based firm, the company announced on Thursday (Jan. 6). The funding round was led by General Atlantic, the New York-based growth equity firm, with...
BUSINESS
talkbusiness.net

Hydco Construction names Jeremy Hyde as president

On Tuesday (Jan. 4), Hydco Construction named Jeremy Hyde as president of the firm and Jarred Dulski as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Roger Marlin has been acting president since 2008. “It is with great pleasure that I announce two promotions at Hydco today. First, Jeremy Hyde has been...
CONSTRUCTION
talkbusiness.net

Edafio Technology Partners eyes next growth stage with private equity investment

Arkansas-based Edafio Technology Partners, the state’s largest managed services provider (MSP), announced Monday (Jan. 3) private equity investment from M/C Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm. Edafio did not disclose the amount in a news release or response to a question from Talk Business & Politics. Kenny Kinley, Edafio’s...
BUSINESS
bankersdigest.com

Texas Capital Bank Promotes Granberry; Hires Monaghan, Wolfgram and Werme

Dallas-based Texas Capital Bank announced three new hires and a promotion in the fourth quarter of 2021. Zach Granberry has been promoted to executive vice president/senior regional manager of corporate banking for Texas Capital Bank’s Houston region. He most recently served as executive vice president in its private wealth group in Houston. Granberry brings more than 28 years of experience to this new role with Texas Capital Bank, where he will focus on diversified industries and media/telecommunications. He earned his bachelor’s degree in finance as well as an MBA degree in finance from the Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech University.
DALLAS, TX
WWD

Lisa Gurwitch Steps Down as CEO of Delivering Good

Click here to read the full article. Lisa Gurwitch, who has served as president and chief executive officer of Delivering Good since January 2015, is stepping down to  join the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, or JDC, as chief advancement officer. During her tenure at Delivering Good, whose mission is to provide people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers, the nonprofit achieved several milestones, including building a more diverse board and launching a Racial Equity pilot program; establishing a strong technology infrastructure with support from industry leaders such as SAP; growing its partner network...
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy