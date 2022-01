WASHINGTON — The Washington Football Team will soon be ditching their generic name and officially picking a new one, Team President Jason Wright announced Tuesday. The team has already shared some top fan picks that have been vetoed, including Wolves and Redwolves, as well as Warriors. Although those names won’t be ultimately be chosen, Wright acknowledged how passionate fans were about those options and therefore shared their reasoning behind foregoing them.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO