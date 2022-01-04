Bakersfield weather forecast Jan. 4, highs into the mid to high 50s

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — Another nice day is expected around Kern County and Bakersfield.

Mostly sunny and clear skies are expected in the valley with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s today.

The Mountain areas will be in the 40’s today with windy weather expected. Some could see gusts of wind up to 45 mph.

A Wind Advisory has been issued until 4 a.m. Wednesday.



Still a dry forecast with no rain expected through the rest of the week and into early next week.

