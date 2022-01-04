ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield weather forecast Jan. 4, highs into the mid to high 50s

By Kevin Charette
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34aDMp_0dcNsWkJ00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — Another nice day is expected around Kern County and Bakersfield.

Mostly sunny and clear skies are expected in the valley with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s today.

The Mountain areas will be in the 40’s today with windy weather expected. Some could see gusts of wind up to 45 mph.

A Wind Advisory has been issued until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Still a dry forecast with no rain expected through the rest of the week and into early next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Nighttime lane closure scheduled for Rosedale Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rosedale Highway will have one lane closed in both directions Wednesday and Thursday beginning at 8 p.m., according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program. The lanes will stay closed until 6 a.m. between Calloway Drive and Verdugo Lane for utility potholing, according to TRIP. A lane will remain open in both directions […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern County libraries to reopen, expand hours

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five library branches are set to reopen this month with four others set to expand their hours and days in the coming weeks, the Kern County Library announced on Monday. The branches set to reopen in January include the Baker, Boron, California City, Holloway-Gonzales and Mojave libraries, according to the Kern […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Where you can get free Covid testing in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The omicron variant of COVID-19 is creating what experts call a “vertical spike” in cases nationwide, so many may be considering getting tested. Experts say it is best to wait 3-5 days after being exposed to Covid before getting tested to get the most accurate results. Here is a list of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

One year later: The fractured legacy of the Capitol riots

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The insurrection on January 6th wasn’t just another violent moment in our nation’s history. It was an inflection point, a boiling over of tensions between opposing versions of truth itself. “January 6th is a result, a physical manifestation of misinformation and unregulated information that has been out on the internet for […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Sports
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Sports
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

Fire breaks out at abandoned building in downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire broke out at an abandoned building in downtown Bakersfield Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department. Firefighters were called out around 7:24 p.m. to 1st and T Streets, where smoke and flames could be seen coming out of a boarded-up home, according to BFD. A second alarm was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bicyclist dies in crash on California Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist died Tuesday in a crash on California Avenue in central Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The collision occurred around 12:28 p.m. on California Avenue and S Street. The man who was riding the bicycle died from his injuries at the scene, according to BPD. BPD said the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Wind Advisory#Kget 17
KGET

Dollar General donates $10K to CAPK Food Bank

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dollar General’s Lebec distribution center donated $10,000 to the Community Action Partnership of Kern Food Bank as part of the company’s “Thankful For You” event supporting nonprofits and schools. “Continuing our ‘Thankful For You’ festivities into the New Year, we are excited to show our appreciation to local organizations in the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Measure N Committee applications deadline extended to Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The deadline for Bakersfield residents to apply to serve on the Measure N Oversight Committee has been extended to Friday. During the three-year term, committee members will review revenue generated by Measure N and make spending recommendations. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and a resident of Bakersfield. Those […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 896 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 896 new COVID-19 cases today and four new deaths. Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 167,686 cases and 1,922 deaths. The department says 49,755 residents have recovered and 108,100 are presumed recovered. An additional 7,837 people are isolated at home. The department […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

Lamont COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held Friday in Lamont and will feature food giveaways, raffles, backpacks and gift cards for the first 100 people who get vaccinated. Vaccines will be available on a first come, first served basis and appointments are not required, according to a release from Health Net, […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Haley Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in northeast Bakersfield Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The pedestrian suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Kern Medical. The incident happened around 5:51 p.m. near the Foods Co. on Haley and Height Streets. The driver called it in, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

South Sacramento 7-Eleven rejoices after selling winning Powerball ticket

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Someone in Sacramento is about to be a whole lot richer. One of the two winning Powerball tickets for Wednesday night’s drawing was sold at the South Sacramento 7-Eleven on Windham Drive.  The winning numbers for the drawing were 6, 14, 25, 33, 46, and the Powerball was 17. “Millionaire Made Here” […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KGET

Kern County COVID surge: Local hospitals expected to reach maximum capacity

Kern County is in the midst of a COVID surge that is only getting worse. Experts from Kern Public Health told county supervisors today the county is struggling to keep pace and the surge isn't expected to peak until March. "State's modeling has indicated we will well exceed our capacity to be able to care for those that need hospitalization." 17's Marco Torrez has the full story online.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy