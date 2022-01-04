ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

OPEC and allies gradually pump more oil amid omicron spike

By DAVID McHUGH
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IckWq_0dcNsN3000
OPEC Oil Prices FILE - In this April 8, 2020 file photo, the sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, USA. The 23-member OPEC+ group, led by member Saudi Arabia and non-member Russia, meets online to decide production levels from February. Analysts say the group is likely to add 400,000 barrels per day, sticking with the road map they have followed since August to add back that much oil each month. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) (Eric Gay)

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Tuesday to pump more oil to the world economy amid hope that travel and demand for fuel will hold up despite the rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

The 23-member OPEC+ alliance led by oil cartel member Saudi Arabia and non-member Russia said it would add 400,000 barrels per day in February, sticking with a road map to slowly restore cuts in output made during the depths of the pandemic.

Oil prices plunged, and stocks slid in late November after the first reports about the ultra-contagious omicron variant. But prices have since recovered and markets calmed down. Analysts say vehicle traffic and aviation activity suggest that omicron, while it is dominating headlines and raising concerns about hospital capacity, may wind up not drastically reducing demand for fuel.

The production increases are gradually restoring deep reductions made in 2020, when demand for motor and aviation fuel plummeted because of pandemic lockdowns and travel restrictions. At times, OPEC+ hasn’t moved fast enough in raising production for U.S. President Joe Biden, who has urged producing countries to open the taps wider to combat surging gas prices and aid the economic recovery.

The U.S. and other oil-consuming countries on Nov. 23 announced a coordinated release of oil from strategic reserves in an effort to contain rising energy prices that have helped fuel inflation and raised politically sensitive gasoline prices for U.S. drivers. Yet Biden's move is seen as having only a muted effect on prices.

A recent decline in U.S. gasoline prices — which are significantly influenced by the price of crude — has steadied at a national average of $3.28 per gallon, down from about $3.40 in mid-November.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

How to Disable Putin’s Energy Weapon

Russia should be terribly vulnerable to international sanctions. It imports almost every product that defines a modern economy. Its elites have stashed enormous sums overseas, where they are vulnerable to foreign regulation and sequestration. Its total GDP is a little less than Canada’s, a little more than Mexico’s.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Saudi Arabia cuts February crude prices to Asia to 3-month low

SINGAPORE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The world's top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, has cut February's official selling price (OSP) to Asia for its Arab light crude to plus $2.20 a barrel versus Oman/Dubai crude. The February OSP to Asia for the Arab light grade is the lowest in three months.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
KIRO 7 Seattle

US, Japan hold strategic talks after new troop deal

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Top U.S. and Japanese officials are holding strategic and security talks on Thursday just two weeks after negotiators ended a Trump-era row by agreeing in principle to a new formula for paying for the American military presence in Japan. The virtual meeting between the...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

U.S. Oil Futures Show Tight Supply to Stay Despite Omicron Fears

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. crude futures suggest oil supplies will remain tight early in the new year, even as the Omicron coronavirus variant has raised worries that the pandemic, which has dampened fuel consumption, is not going away anytime soon. The tighter market could lead to higher prices...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Oil Prices Jump on Supply Worries Amid Kazakhstan Unrest

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday as an uprising in Kazakhstan stoked worry that crude supply from the OPEC+ producer could be disrupted at the same time output has dropped in Libya. Brent crude futures climbed 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $82.47 a barrel at 0127 GMT, adding...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Markets#Oil Stocks#Ap#Omicron#The Associated Press
investing.com

Oil Prices Stay up Despite Largest Gasoline Build in 21 Months

Investing.com - Oil prices were up for a third day in a row on Wednesday as promising monthly U.S. jobs data due later in the week offset unexpectedly large builds in fuel stockpiles that would have typically driven the market lower. The U.S. Labor Department is due to report December...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Gas gap in Europe drives U.S. LNG exports to record high

HOUSTON/LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Sky-high European demand drove U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to a record in December, Refinitiv data showed, with winter supply worries set to sustain orders for the fuel. About half of the record U.S. LNG volumes shipped last month went to Europe, up from...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

OPEC oil output boost in December again undershoots target

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The increase in OPEC's oil output in December has again undershot the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found on Thursday, highlighting capacity constraints that are limiting supply as global demand recovers from the pandemic. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
investing.com

Crude Oil Begins 2022 In Green

Crude traders have had a strong start to the year with crude futures trading in the green over the first full week of 2022 trading so far. On the back of hefty position reductions across the end of 2021, it seems that long positions are once again being rebuilt in crude as traders look to regain bullish momentum.
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Oil rallies even as OPEC+ lifts output, U.S. fuel demand slips

Brent crude futures rose $1.22, or 1.5%, to $81.22 a barrel as of 12:35 p.m. ET. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.32, or 1.7%, to $78.31. Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending gains even after OPEC+ producers stuck to an agreed output target rise for February and U.S. fuel inventories surged due to sliding demand as COVID-19 cases spiked.
TRAFFIC
MySanAntonio

Shale giants view a crude oil ascent above $100 as bad for industry

(Bloomberg) -- Major shale-oil drillers are dreading the prospect of $100-a-barrel crude on fears it will tempt less-disciplined rivals to expand output and create a new supply glut. With an expectation that global crude demand may outpace production as soon as this year, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Chief Executive Officer...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Hedge Funds Turn Bullish On Oil As Omicron Fears Fade

Hedge funds bought oil futures and options contracts at the fastest pace in four months in the final week of 2021. Portfolio managers now appear more bullish on oil prices following November’s Omicron scare. The two major crude oil benchmarks, Brent and WTI, have already fully recovered from the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Brent oil near $80 as OPEC+ adds more crude to tightening market

OPEC and its allies agreed to a scheduled increase in production for next month, and an industry report pointed to another decline in U.S. crude inventories. Futures in London traded near $80 a barrel. OPEC+ on Tuesday stuck to its plan to add 400,000 barrels a day for February after it cut estimates for a surplus in the first quarter. The American Petroleum Institute reported U.S. stockpiles fell by 6.43 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. Official government figures are due Wednesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

3 Oil Stocks to Gain as OPEC+ Reassures Mild Omicron Impact

OPEC and its non-OPEC allies, collectively called OPEC+, have reassured limited Omicron impact on the energy business, leading to a rally in energy stocks. The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude has touched the $77-per-barrel mark again, marking an improvement of more than 51% over the past year. With coronavirus vaccines being rolled out on a massive scale, and booster doses and antiviral pills proving effective against Omicron, the economy will possibly overcome the recent spike in coronavirus cases. This is brightening up the fuel demand outlook.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cwbradio.com

OPEC Decides to Pump More Oil Into World Economy

(AP) OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Tuesday to pump more oil to the world economy amid hope that travel and demand for fuel will hold up despite the rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19. The 23-member OPEC+ alliance led by oil cartel member Saudi Arabia and non-member...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
78K+
Followers
86K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy