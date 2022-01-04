ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Carroll updates Seahawks injuries following win over Lions

By Liz Mathews
The Seattle Seahawks came away with a Week-17 win after defeating the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Lumen Field. Unfortunately, the victory came with a number of new injuries.

Coach Pete Carroll provided the latest updates during his afternoon press conference on Monday.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner (knee): “He’s got a sprained knee,” Carroll told reporters. “It’s swollen today, but it’s not the kind of damage that would make you have to get surgery. We’ve just got to find out what the recovery time is like and take care of him right now.”

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap (ankle): “It was his ankle that he twisted,” Carroll confirmed. “I don’t know how serious it is. It wasn’t terrible today. He has a chance to play this week.”

Running back DeeJay Dallas (leg): “DeeJay seemed to be okay, he has to figure out how he comes back because he got pounded on the thigh pretty good.

Tight end Will Dissly (foot): “Dissly has a really sore heel that is kind of an unusual injury, and we have to see how it takes to the week,” Carroll said. “We don’t know yet.”

The Seahawks have an off day Tuesday before returning to practice ahead of their final matchup of the year.

