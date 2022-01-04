ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

'Anthem' review: An epidemic of teen suicide haunts Noah Hawley's disturbing new novel

Marconews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world is in decline. Climate change, bigotry, loneliness and disaffection have taken over, and for the characters in Noah Hawley’s new novel "Anthem" (Grand Central Publishing, 448 pp., ★★½ out of four, out now), there is little hope of reversing the slide. How they respond varies – some stand up...

www.marconews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Esquire

Noah Hawley's Alien Series Will Tackle Immortality

If there’s one thing you can count on in the Alien extended universe, it’s this everlasting truth: the Xenomorph always comes back. You can blast it out of an airlock or light it up with a flamethrower, but try as you might, you can’t keep a good alien down. So if you thought 2017’s Alien: Covenant was the last we’d see of the being, we have some good, if inevitable, news. Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley is developing an Alien television series, meaning that the Xenomorph will be back to inspire fright and disgust once again—this time in weekly instalments.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Noah Hawley Teases the A.I. Elements in His Alien TV Series

Noah Hawley Teases the A.I. Elements in His Alien TV Series. Xenomorphs will always be the stars of the Alien franchise. However, the films’ human characters have often found themselves at the mercy of artificial intelligence as well. Androids have been a major staple of the series ever since the original installment bowed in 1979. And it looks like Noah Hawley’s upcoming Alien TV show will carry on that tradition when it airs on FX next year.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

ALIEN Showrunner Noah Hawley Shares Intriguing New Details On Upcoming FX Series

Ridley Scott's Alien and James Cameron's more action-packed follow-up are undeniable classics, but it wouldn't be unfair to say that the franchise has declined in quality over the years. There was a lot of excitement when Scott decided to revisit the world he created back in 2012, and while Prometheus did take things in a bold new direction, it wasn't the terrifying return to form Xenomorph fans were hooping for (the less said about Alien: Covenant the better).
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

Noah Hawley Says ‘Alien’ TV Series Is A “Reinvention” & Will Focus On Corporations Trying To Create Immortality

“Alien” is inarguably one of the best sci-fi horror films of all time. Actually, many would consider it the gold standard of that specific subgenre. But when people started developing sequels and prequels, filmmakers had different ideas about where to go. James Cameron’s “Aliens” decided to take it in a more visceral and aggressive direction. Ridley Scott’s prequels, “Prometheus” and “Alien: Covenant,” decided to add ideas about existence and creationism. Then others just tried to make Xenomorphs fight Predators. You get the idea.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Epidemic#Anthem#Grand Central Publishing#American#Supreme Court#Legion
Primetimer

Noah Hawley on his Alien series: "It’s about how we're trapped between the primordial past and the artificial intelligence of our future"

"It's going great," Hawley says of his FX Alien reboot series, in an interview with Esquire about his new novel Anthem. "It's going slowly, unfortunately, given the scale of it. I've made a certain business out of reinvention. Alien is a fascinating story because it's not just a monster movie; it’s about how we're trapped between the primordial past and the artificial intelligence of our future, where both trying to kill us. It’s set on Earth of the future. At this moment, I describe that as Edison versus Westinghouse versus Tesla. Someone’s going to monopolize electricity. We just don't know which one it is. In the movies, we have this Weyland-Yutani Corporation, which is clearly also developing artificial intelligence—but what if there are other companies trying to look at immortality in a different way, with cyborg enhancements or transhuman downloads? Which of those technologies is going to win? It’s ultimately a classic science fiction question: does humanity deserve to survive? As Sigourney Weaver said in that second movie, 'I don't know which species is worse. At least they don't f*ck each other over for a percentage.' Even if the show was 60% of the best horror action on the planet, there's still 40% where we have to ask, 'What are we talking about it, beneath it all?' Thematically, it has to be interesting. It’s humbling to get to play with the iconography of this world."
TV & VIDEOS
People

Diane Kruger Says Jessica Chastain 'Made Sure' The 355 Actresses All Got 'Paid the Same'

Diane Kruger says her The 355 costar and producer Jessica Chastain ensured parity among the female co-leads of the action film. The star told Women's Health about training for the spy movie, which sees her as a German agent who teams up with elite spies from countries around the world to take down a common enemy. The cast also features Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz and Bingbing Fan, Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramírez.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Actress Who Plays Mia Is From an Incredibly Famous Family

The Dutton family is at the center of Paramount Network's hugely successful Yellowstone, but one member of the cast comes from a family that's also important in the real world. Eden Brolin, who plays Jimmy's girlfriend Mia, is the daughter of Dune star Josh Brolin and the granddaughter of Hotel actor James Brolin. She is also the step-granddaughter of Barbra Streisand.
TV & VIDEOS
extratv

Cara Williams, Oscar Nominee and Sitcom Star, Dies at 96

Cara Williams, an Oscar nominee and '60s TV star, died Thursday of a heart attack in her Beverly Hills home, THR reports. Born Bernice Kamiat June 29, 1925, in Brooklyn, she began her Hollywood career as Bernice Kay before settling on Cara Williams as her stage name. She gave her...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Who was Peter Bogdanovich and what was his cause of death?

OSCAR nominated director, Peter Bogdanovich passed away on Thursday, January 6 of 2021. Bogdanovich directed films such as Paper Moon, The Last Picture Show, and At Long Last Love. Who was Peter Bogdanovich?. Peter Bogdanovich directed multiple Hollywood films and network television shows throughout his lengthy career. His acclaimed movies...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Mystery Behind Jessie Lee Daniels Cause of Death: Force MDs Vocal Member Was 57

Another member from the Force MDs, Jessie Lee Daniels, also known as "Jessie D," reportedly passed away at the age of 57, as confirmed by his management team. The Force MDs' official Facebook account posted an update saying, "To one hell of a entertainer "Jessie D" of legendary Force MDs. He ate, sleep [sic] and breathe music everyday. Please put a heart up for him. He was loved!!!!!!!!!!"
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy