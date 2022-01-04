ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Omicron complicates Winter Olympics

By Associated Press, Kate Winkle
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2PXF_0dcNs4MS00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With one month until the start of the Winter Olympics, cases of COVID-19 continue to rise worldwide as the omicron variant spreads, but deaths are on a downward trend according to data from Worldometer.

Dick Pound, the longest-serving member of the International Olympic Committee, told USA Today Monday there’s “no indication” the Olympics would be canceled but the possibility of doing so remains.

US Speedskating announced this week it will bar all spectators from watching its trials Jan. 5-9 as a COVID-19 precaution.

“It’s vital that we continue to keep a strong focus on the health and welfare of our athletes,” U.S. Speedskating Executive Director Ted Morris said. “Our ability to create a competition bubble provides us with the best situation to protect our athletes while providing them with the opportunity to qualify for the Beijing team at the Olympic Trials. We appreciate the understanding of parents, fans and media so that we can provide the best environment possible for our athletes.”

The Tokyo Olympics clamped down on fans during the Games last year , only allowing people from the host country to attend amid strict COVID-19 safety precautions. And athletes, coaches and staff effectively lived and competed in a “bubble,” where they were only allowed in certain areas of the Olympic Village and competition spaces.

Driven to honor father, freestyle skier sets sights on Olympics

COVID-19 has also affected athletes during their preparations for the Games. Two-time gold medal skier Mikaela Shiffrin tested positive nine days ago and was cleared this week to compete in the women’s World Cup in Croatia, according to the Associated Press. But, her teammate Nina O’Brien has now tested positive and must sit out the slalom on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Men’s hockey team announced its new head coach in late December. David Quinn, who had earlier been tapped as an assistant coach and has worked with the New York Rangers, will now step up after the National Hockey League announced it will not send players or coaches to the Games, according to the Associated Press, concerned that a surge in COVID-19 cases could disrupt its season. The AP reports the decision in mid-December was an abrupt about-face from an earlier deal between the NHL, union, International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation that would let those players participate. NHL players also did not participate in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

REACTION: What no NHL players at Olympics means for Team USA

On the women’s side of the sport, USA Hockey announced its final roster on the first of the year. It includes eight first-time Olympians and 15 who have previously competed at the Games, according to a release on its website. It said Team USA has medaled in every Games since women’s hockey was added in 1998.

Busy day Feb. 13

The Winter Olympics begin the first week in February, and this year coincide with another huge televised event: the Super Bowl. We want to know — which one will you be watching? Vote in our Twitter poll below:

WOOD-TV Sports Director Jack Doles joins us to discuss that big day, plus his take on the latest on the Olympics at 9 a.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Alex Aust, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model, Marries Fellow Athlete

Professional lacrosse player Alex Aust married fellow lacrosse star Marus Holman on Dec. 17 in Mexico. Earlier this year, Aust became the first lacrosse player to be featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Aust was also a member of the U.S. national women's lacrosse team that won the World Cup in 2017.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikaela Shiffrin
Person
Dick Pound
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Olympic Games#Winter Olympics#Omicron#Usa Today#Us Speedskating#The Associated Press#The U S Men
Primetimer

Peacock will stream all Winter Olympics coverage live

"For the first time, every event and all programming will stream live on Peacock's premium tier, with no pay TV subscription required," explains The Hollywood Reporter's Alex Weprin, adding: "That is a significant change in strategy from the Tokyo Olympics, which ran last summer. Last year, the company streamed gymnastics, track & field and men’s basketball on Peacock, and had some streaming-exclusive studio programming. The hope was that these tentpole sports (basketball was exclusive to the paid tiers, the others streamed for free) would drive subscriptions."
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

IOC assures teams Winter Olympics in Beijing will go on

GENEVA (AP) — A day after Switzerland’s team leader asked for talks about possibly postponing the Beijing Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic, the International Olympic Committee promised officials worldwide on Wednesday the Winter Games will go ahead as planned. The Swiss Olympic committee said the IOC gave...
SPORTS
CBS Minnesota

U.S. Women’s Olympic Hockey Boasts 9 Players With Minnesota Ties

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. women’s hockey Olympic team has been finalized. A Minnesota-heavy roster was unveiled at the Winter Classic, outdoors in the state of hockey. “We have a really strong girls’ youth program, really great girls’ high school hockey. And just knowing that I was able to play for my community was something very special. And now to be here with so many other Minnesota natives has been extra special,” said Lee Stecklein. Roseville native Stecklein, making her third Olympic team, is one of nine players on this roster with Minnesota ties; that includes eight current or former Gophers. “So I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Why Not Now?’: Wild’s Top 2 Prospects Set To Make NHL Debut Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild’s top two prospects will make their NHL debuts this week. The team announced this week it has recalled forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from the Iowa Wild. Marco Rossi (23) and Matt Boldy (12).(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) “I was surprised as a reaction, because you’re dreaming of that callup,” Rossi said. “You never know when the call-up’s going to come.” Boldy was the Wild’s top draft pick in the 2019 draft, while Rossi was the first-round pick a year later. Rossi leads the Iowa Wild this season in assists and is third...
NHL
The Tennessean

Ashley Cain-Gribble, Timothy LeDuc overcame COVID-19 to take pairs lead at U.S. Figure Skating Championships

The day after favorites Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier had to withdraw from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships because Frazier tested positive for COVID-19, Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc staged a record-setting short program performance Thursday at Bridgestone Arena. Cain-Gribble and LeDuc took the lead after the first phase of the championships with a score of 79.39 (44.54 technical and 34.85 program components), which broke the record of 77.48 set an hour earlier in the competition by...
NASHVILLE, TN
TheWrap

Peacock Increases Livestreaming Access for Beijing Winter Olympics

NBC is hoping another Olympics will give Peacock a boost. Ahead of the forthcoming Winter Games from Beijing next month, NBC announced that Peacock subscribers will have live streaming access to all events. During last Summer’s delayed Tokyo Games, Peacock had live coverage of certain events including gymnastics, track and...
SPORTS
WWLP

WWLP

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy