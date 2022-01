The woman who is having the most reactions from the WWE Universe in recent weeks is undoubtedly the champion of Monday Night Raw: Becky Lynch. After being away from the rings of the McMahon-owned company for over a year, to devote herself entirely to her first pregnancy and consequent birth of little Roux, the Irishman from WWE immediately returned to triumph in the WWE at Summerslam last year, with Bianca Belair who was the sacrificial victim who fed her the management of WWE, to bring her back with a bang.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO