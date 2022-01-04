ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames News & Rumors: Arena Deals, Game Postponements & More

By Colton Pankiw
The Hockey Writers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, the arena deal between the Calgary Flames owners and the city has been officially terminated. In other news, two additional Flames games have been postponed later on this month. Meanwhile, prospect Matthew Coronato spoke on his brief World Junior experience. Last but...

thehockeywriters.com

arenadigest.com

With new Calgary Flames arena deal dead, what comes next?

With a new Calgary Flames arena deal officially dead, the future of the team at the Scotiabank Saddledome–which is literally falling down–is now under debate. Lots of things are under debate, actually. A little background: On Dec. 21 Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (“CSEC”) pulled the plug on a deal with the city for a new arena, as rising costs and an expansion of the arena plan by the city caused CSEC to halt the project: “the City and CSEC have been unable to resolve a number of issues relating to the escalating costs of the Project.” When the agreement for a new Calgary Flames arena was reached in December 2019, the funding was split 50-50 between the city and the Flames owner. But with the city adding more conditions to the project, such as infrastructure and climate costs, and then telling the Flames to cover these costs, the owners decided to take a hike.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways from Panthers’ 6-2 Rout of Flames

The Florida Panthers blasted the Calgary Flames, 6-2, Tuesday night (Jan. 4) at FLA Live Arena. The win extended their win streak to four and pushed them to 21-7-4 on the season. With the loss, Calgary fell to 17-7-6 on the season. After Patric Hornqvist opened the scoring 5:58 into...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Oilers, Flames, Rangers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Elliotte Friedman wondered if Carey Price will simply take a year off now that the Olympics are out of the question? Meanwhile, in Edmonton, things have gone from bad to worse and there are calls for immediate change. The Calgary Flames new arena deal is dead and why aren’t the New York Rangers trying harder to res-sign Ryan Strome?
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Bergeron Passes Bourque, Steen, Haula & More

After a 16-day break, the Boston Bruins returned to the ice on New Years Day to begin their vaunted stretch of 56 games left in the regular season through the end of April. It’s certainly going to have a 2020-21 season compacted schedule feel for the Black and Gold. In this week’s edition of Bruins Weekly, we look back at a very busy week that was coach Bruce Cassidy and his team.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

#BREAKING Trade Between The Blackhawks and Penguins.

The Chicago Blackhawks and interim general manager Kyle Davidson announced a trade on Wednesday. Chicago has acquired forward Sam Lafferty from the Pittsburgh Penguins. Forward Alex Nylander is headed to Pittsburgh in the trade. Nylander was acquired by former general manager Stan Bowman and was one of his many "project...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Rust Trade, Backup Goalie Options & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics about the club and dive into more than just box scores. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines that will run us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins. Penguins and Veteran Forward Not Talking...
NHL
NHL

The future is now: Boldy, Rossi set to make NHL debuts Thursday night

ST. PAUL -- Needing some new life and an injection of fresh energy, the Wild recalled arguably its two top prospects on Tuesday morning, as 2019 and 2020 First Round selections Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi arrived on the NHL scene. Each player will make their debuts in the league...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

‘Why Not Now?’: Wild’s Top 2 Prospects Set To Make NHL Debut Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild’s top two prospects will make their NHL debuts this week. The team announced this week it has recalled forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from the Iowa Wild. Marco Rossi (23) and Matt Boldy (12).(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) “I was surprised as a reaction, because you’re dreaming of that callup,” Rossi said. “You never know when the call-up’s going to come.” Boldy was the Wild’s top draft pick in the 2019 draft, while Rossi was the first-round pick a year later. Rossi leads the Iowa Wild this season in assists and is third...
NHL

