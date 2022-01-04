ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Pitt Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 2 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After escaping Atlanta with a road win over Georgia Tech, the Louisville men's basketball program is making a brief return to the KFC Yum! Center, hosting Pitt for their first home game of the new year.

The Cardinals dominated the Yellow Jackets down low, out-rebounding them 34-25 and tallying 36 points in the paint. Louisville also got another fantastic performance from Malik Williams, as he logged a 20-point/10-rebound double-double.

As for the Panthers, it has been anything but a smooth season. Sporting a record of just 5-8, Pitt is arguably the worst team in high-major college basketball, as their KenPom ranking of 180th is dead last among the top six conferences in Division I (Power Five and Big East).

This will be the 27th all-time meeting between Louisville and Pitt, with the Cardinals claiming an 20-6 advantage in the series. Louisville won 64-54 during their last meeting on Dec. 22, 2020, with both David Johnson and Samuell Williamson producing their first career double-doubles.

Pitt Panthers (5-8, 0-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (9-4, 3-0 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 7:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
  • TV: ESPNU - Mike Couzens (play-by-play) and Randolph Childress (analyst)
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 514, Dish: 141, DirecTV: 208, fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Louisville): WKRD 790 AM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Bob Valvano (analyst).

(Photo of Noah Collier, Samuell Williamson: Charles LeClaire - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LouisvilleReport

El Ellis' Clutch Second Half Sparks Louisville Victory Over Pitt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Heading into their matchup, Louisville and Pitt were programs trending in relatively opposite directions. For all their flaws, the Cardinals had opened up ACC play with three consecutive victories and were regarded as a top five team in the league, whereas the Panthers kicked of conference play with two straight losses and were arguably the worst team in the high-major college basketball.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

What is Behind Jae'Lyn Withers' Struggles This Season?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Jae'Lyn Withers was placed in a difficult situation. The Louisville forward had spent his entire freshman season on the sidelines, taking a necessary redshirt in order to get his body acclimated for the college game. Following an entire year and offseason of preparation, Withers was slated to be the Cardinals' starting power forward for his first year on on-court action last season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Louisville, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Louisville, KY
State
Georgia State
Louisville, KY
College Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Louisville, KY
Basketball
LouisvilleReport

Watch: Chris Mack, Matt Cross Preview Pitt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program might have spent New Years away from home, but their business trip to Atlanta was still a successful one, as they took down Georgia Tech in their first game of the new year. It wasn't a game won easily, as Louisville's eight-point...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Comfort and Confidence Translating into Offensive Production for Malik Williams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - From an injury standpoint, it hasn't been an easy go for Malik Williams. Over the previous two seasons, the Louisville forward/center has had to deal with a pair of long term lower body injuries - one to his right foot and the other to his left ankle. The injuries cost him a handful of games during the bookends of the 2019-20 season, and all but three games during the 2020-21 season.
NBA
LouisvilleReport

Donovan Mitchell Named Western Conference Player of the Month

SALT LAKE CITY - Former Louisville men's basketball standout and current NBA star Donovan Mitchell has been named the Western Conference Player of the Month for December of 2021, the league announced Tuesday. The fifth-year player for the Jazz averaged 30.2 points, 5.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game while...
NBA
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
771
Followers
1K+
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy