E-Commerce tech startup Whitebox bags $20 million in funding to help brands and manufacturers win more sales

Boots owner Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) said it has exceeded its expectations for the latest quarter as it was buoyed by a strong showing by its UK business of Covid-19 vaccinations.The US pharmacy group told investors on Thursday that it will therefore raise its financial guidance for 2022.WBA said it was significantly boosted by Covid-19 vaccinations and testing across sites during the three months to November, while it also reported higher flu vaccinations.The group reported that first quarter sales from continuing operations increased by 7.8% to 33.9 billion dollars (£25 billion).WBA’s international retail pharmacy operation – which includes Boots –...

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO