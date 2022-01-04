ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E-Commerce tech startup Whitebox bags $20 million in funding to help brands and manufacturers win more sales

By Daniel Levi
techstartups.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhitebox, a Baltimore, Maryland-based tech startup that provides e-commerce marketing, automation, and fulfillment services to streamline e-commerce operations, has raised $20 million in an additional financing round led by Delta-v Capital, with participation from existing investors are increasing their support, among them Noro-Moseley Partners, TDF Ventures, MRE Capital, and Kilkea...

