Of all the many speeches Joe Biden has given in his career, of the many (many) words he has uttered, his Thursday address at the US Capitol may well be the most important. The hope: that it will serve as the wake-up call this country needs about the danger our democracy faces. That it will dramatically elevate the concern not just about what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, but about the months of unconscionable lying and anti-constitutional scheming that led to the insurrection.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 20 HOURS AGO