One killed in southwest Oklahoma City shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police in Oklahoma City are investigating after a deadly shooting in the southwest part of the city.
Around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting along S.W. 64th and Villa.
When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Investigators say the victim was involved in a confrontation outside of the home when he was shot and killed.
So far, no arrests have been made in the case.
