ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Anaheim police sound alarm after 4 possible fentanyl-related overdose deaths in one hour

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z0Ale_0dcNr1g400

Four people apparently overdosed on opioids and died within about an hour in Anaheim Monday.

The first call came in at 11:40 a.m. about a woman who died in a motel room in the 800 block of South Beach Boulevard, between Orange Avenue and Ball Road, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer said.

The next call came in at 12:05 p.m. regarding a man found dead in a vehicle in the 1700 block of South State College Boulevard, near Anaheim Stadium, Carringer said.

Police were then called at 12:48 p.m. about three men who were down in the 500 block of South Anaheim Boulevard, three blocks south of Anaheim City Hall, Carringer said.

Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene, but one was revived with Narcan, a drug that helps reverse opioid overdoses, Carringer said.

The man who survived was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, Carringer said.

Police suspect they were opioid overdoses based on the type of drug paraphernalia left at the scenes of the deaths, Carringer said. Investigators were working to determine if it was a case of tainted Fentanyl, which also can sometimes be sold on the street with concentrations high enough to be fatal to those who ingest the drug.

Comments / 15

Stef Limas
2d ago

Get the drug dealers off the street and actually keep them in jail . Our government is a joke

Reply(1)
7
u think u know
2d ago

did they sound the alarm that this is a result of democrats and the disaster at the border?

Reply
6
jellybelly
1d ago

Yet the borders remain open and more Fentanyl comes in everyday. There is more than enough Fentanyl in the US now it would take to kill every one of us. Democrats won't do anthing about it because they want people fo die. They hate overpopulation but need new voters so they allow this

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Anaheim, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anaheim Stadium#Police#Overdose Deaths#Fentanyl#Drug Overdose#Narcan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
92K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy