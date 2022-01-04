ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Omicron complicates Winter Olympics

By Kate Winkle, Associated Press
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bShw1_0dcNq1dr00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With one month until the start of the Winter Olympics, cases of COVID-19 continue to rise worldwide as the omicron variant spreads, but deaths are on a downward trend according to data from Worldometer.

Dick Pound, the longest-serving member of the International Olympic Committee, told USA Today Monday there’s “no indication” the Olympics would be canceled but the possibility of doing so remains.

US Speedskating announced this week it will bar all spectators from watching its trials Jan. 5-9 as a COVID-19 precaution.

“It’s vital that we continue to keep a strong focus on the health and welfare of our athletes,” U.S. Speedskating Executive Director Ted Morris said. “Our ability to create a competition bubble provides us with the best situation to protect our athletes while providing them with the opportunity to qualify for the Beijing team at the Olympic Trials. We appreciate the understanding of parents, fans and media so that we can provide the best environment possible for our athletes.”

The Tokyo Olympics clamped down on fans during the Games last year , only allowing people from the host country to attend amid strict COVID-19 safety precautions. And athletes, coaches and staff effectively lived and competed in a “bubble,” where they were only allowed in certain areas of the Olympic Village and competition spaces.

Driven to honor father, freestyle skier sets sights on Olympics

COVID-19 has also affected athletes during their preparations for the Games. Two-time gold medal skier Mikaela Shiffrin tested positive nine days ago and was cleared this week to compete in the women’s World Cup in Croatia, according to the Associated Press. But, her teammate Nina O’Brien has now tested positive and must sit out the slalom on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Men’s hockey team announced its new head coach in late December. David Quinn, who had earlier been tapped as an assistant coach and has worked with the New York Rangers, will now step up after the National Hockey League announced it will not send players or coaches to the Games, according to the Associated Press, concerned that a surge in COVID-19 cases could disrupt its season. The AP reports the decision in mid-December was an abrupt about-face from an earlier deal between the NHL, union, International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation that would let those players participate. NHL players also did not participate in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

REACTION: What no NHL players at Olympics means for Team USA

On the women’s side of the sport, USA Hockey announced its final roster on the first of the year. It includes eight first-time Olympians and 15 who have previously competed at the Games, according to a release on its website. It said Team USA has medaled in every Games since women’s hockey was added in 1998.

Busy day Feb. 13

The Winter Olympics begin the first week in February, and this year coincide with another huge televised event: the Super Bowl. We want to know — which one will you be watching? Vote in our Twitter poll below:

WOOD-TV Sports Director Jack Doles joins us to discuss that big day, plus his take on the latest on the Olympics at 9 a.m. CT.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Lobos back at The Pit

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a couple of years since the Lobos have hosted a mountain west men’s basketball game at the Pit. That changes Saturday, when Utah State comes to town, barring there are no COVID-19 issues. Meanwhile, the Lobos have been working to get better ball movement as they also deal with the […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KRQE News 13

Metro tournament semi-finals bracket

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque metro basketball championships tournament is in full swing. The semi-final matches are set, and the updated brackets are posted below. KRQE sports will continue to provide updates on the tournament. BOYS GIRLS
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Lobo women travel to Utah

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mike Bradbury and his Lobo women’s basketball team are in Utah ready to test their 2-0 mountain west conference record against Utah State. The Lobos’ first two conference wins have been tight but the team has been able to pull away thanks to clutch shooting down the stretch. In fact, the Lobos […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Mickey Spagnola: Just get ready for the playoffs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a loss to the Arizona Cardinals in week 17, the Cowboys are trying to get to the playoffs at full health. With a playoff berth already clinched and one game remaining in the regular season, will Dallas play its starters in week 18? The Cowboys might be without a few stars […]
NFL
KRQE News 13

Volcano Vista wrestling team is erupting in 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a fifth-place finish and no individual champions in 2021, the Volcano Vista wrestling team is making waves in the 2022 season. With a roster comprised of seniors and one of the few squads to have a full lineup of girls, the Hawks have a legit shot of hoisting blue trophies at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikaela Shiffrin
KRQE News 13

NM United signs Veteran Midfielder Will Seymore

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United capped off the first weekend of the New Year with the signing of midfielder Will Seymore. Seymore has seven years of professional experience, which includes five years in the USL Championship and most recently two years in the Irish Premier Division. During his time in Ireland Seymore was also […]
MLS
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque metro basketball tournament round two recap

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Round two of the Albuquerque metro basketball tournament took place Wednesday night. Here is a quick recap of some of the action. Starting off with second-ranked La Cueva matched up against tenth seeded West Mesa. The Bears got the better of the Mustangs 71-46 and will move on to the semi-finals Friday […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM rallies with last minute threes against UNLV

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was raining threes in the final moments of the Lobos battle against UNLV on Monday night. After trailing for most of the game, it was LaTora Duff draining a dagger from beyond the arc with five seconds remaining to give UNM a 71-68 victory. UNM trailed each of the first three […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

REPORT: Tony Petersen out as Illinois offensive coordinator

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen is out after just one season with the Illini, per a report from Jeremy Werner at Illini Inquirer. Petersen came to Champaign from Appalachian State, where he served in the same position with the Mountaineers. Under Petersen, Illinois had the 11th ranked scoring offense in the Big […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Olympic Games#Winter Olympics#Omicron#Usa Today#Us Speedskating#The Associated Press#The U S Men
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque metro tournament round one highlights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday night basketball featured the first round of the Albuquerque metro tournament for both boys and girls. In total, 32 teams got into the action and it made for some interesting matchups. Starting off with the number two seed La Cueva taking on number 15 Albuquerque High, it was the Bears running […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico News Podcast: Headlines to watch for in 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Could 2022 be an even more surprising news year than 2021 or 2020, for that matter? That’s the question ahead on this week’s episode of the New Mexico News Podcast, as hosts Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart wrap up what they think will be some of the biggest stories ahead for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former Lobo ‘fighting for his life’ following car crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former UNM basketball player, Gethro Muscadin, remains in critical condition following a roll-over car crash in Kansas early last Thursday morning. According to Kansas Highway Patrol, Muscadin was the passenger of a crash reported at 3:10 a.m. near Topeka, Kansas. Muscadin was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious injuries. He was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Pattern Energy completes New Mexico wind project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – A California-based renewable energy company says work is complete on four wind farms in New Mexico that total more than a gigawatt of capacity. Pattern Energy officials announced Thursday that the Western Spirit Wind project has started commercial operations. The company had billed it as the largest single-phase construction of renewable power […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

A look at New Mexico’s 110-year-long statehood

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On this day in 1912, New Mexico became the 47th state in the country, and 110 years later, there is quite a bit of history to look back on. The year is 1912, the streets of downtown Albuquerque were dirt. Horse and buddies wait to unload at the local warehouse, and men in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy