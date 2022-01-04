ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Facebook groups topped 10,000 daily attacks on election before Jan. 6, analysis shows

By Craig Silverman, Craig Timberg, Jeff Kao, Jeremy B. Merrill
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Facebook groups swelled with at least 650,000 posts attacking the legitimacy of Joe Biden's victory between Election Day and the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, with many calling for executions or other political violence, an investigation by ProPublica and The Washington Post has found. The...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Ex-president in the crosshairs: Jan. 6 committee puts Trump on notice as US marks riot anniversary

If Donald Trump was looking for direction in the special House committee’s investigation into the Capitol attack, the former president has an unsettling roadmap. In a series of public appearances a year after the insurrection, panel leaders put Trump on notice that they have gathered evidence calling into question whether he defaulted on his oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trey Gowdy
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Groups#Election Fraud#Propublica#The Washington Post#Democrats#Republicans#The Justice Department
AOL Corp

Trump loyalists push Jan. 6 fictions, but reality intrudes

WASHINGTON — Evidence of how contentious last year’s Jan. 6 riot remains in the public imagination could be found in a cramped room on the fifth floor of the Cannon House Office Building on Thursday afternoon. For nearly an hour, reporters, photographers and conspicuously unmasked Republican aides all...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Atlantic

We Are Living Through a Democratic Emergency

Donald Trump could subvert the next election—and his second coup attempt has already begun, Barton Gellman warns in our latest cover story. Ahead of the anniversary of the insurrection at the Capitol, Gellman joined Atlantic staff writer Anne Applebaum and executive editor Adrienne LaFrance for a live virtual conversation about the threats to American democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

The Myth of January 6 | Opinion

Rather than attempt a correction, a myth has been fabricated—a day of infamy that has to be magnified in importance by twisting and contorting facts into a gun pointed at the heads of millions of Americans.
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

The insurrection is only the tip of the iceberg

After thousands of posts appeared for weeks on a website called TheDonald.win detailing plans for the 6 January attack on the Capitol, including how to form a “wall of death” to force police to abandon defensive positions; after Gen Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, warned his senior aides of “a Reichstag moment” like the 1933 burning of the German parliament that Hitler used to seize dictatorial power; after insurrectionists smashed several ground floor windows of the Capitol, the only ones out of 658 they somehow knew were not reinforced, that allowed rioters to pour inside; after marching to the chamber of the House chanting “Hang Mike Pence!”; after pounding on the locked doors; and as the Capitol police led members in a run through the tunnels under the Capitol for safe passage to the Longworth Building, Congressman Jody Hice, a Republican of Georgia, raced by a Democratic colleague, who told me Hice was screaming into his phone: “You screwed it up, y’all screwed it all up!”
SOCIETY
Washington Post

Since Jan. 6, the pro-Trump Internet has descended into infighting over money and followers

The far-right firebrands and conspiracy theorists of the pro-Trump Internet have a new enemy: each other. QAnon devotees are livid at their former hero Michael Flynn for accurately calling their jumbled credo “total nonsense.” Donald Trump superfans have voiced a sense of betrayal because the former president, booed for getting a coronavirus immunization booster, has become a “vaccine salesman.” And attorney Lin Wood seems mad at pretty much everyone, including former allies on the scattered “elite strike-force team” investigating nonexistent mass voter fraud.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy