MINNEAPOLIS — Watching an insurrection unfold on live TV was not in anyone's plan, but it did make it into Mark Westpfahl's lesson plan last year. "I can't do my regular scheduled lesson tomorrow with the kids," Westpfahl recalls telling his principal on Jan. 6, 2021. "I was gonna be talking about Minnesota treaties with my sixth graders. I can't do that. I don't know what my lesson's gonna look like tomorrow, but it's about this. It has to be."

