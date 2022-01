Gordon Ramsay has some very discerning opinions when it comes to food. According to People, the chef believes that no one should put pineapple on pizza and, according to Refinery29, he absolutely avoids any meals served on airplanes. He also believes that chefs use way too much truffle oil, serve Wagyu beef too often, and disagrees with fine dining establishments serving food in the form of foam (via Popsugar). With such particular tastes, Ramsay won't visit any old restaurant and revealed one chain hugely popular across the UK that he refuses to visit.

RESTAURANTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO