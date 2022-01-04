WRU is real, and the stats prove it

If you turn on just about any NFL game, you will see a few Clemson players on the roster. From superstars to the practice squad, the Tigers have been pumping out NFL talent for years. But it’s hard to argue Clemson’s best performance in producing playmakers has been at wide receiver.

With the NFL season winding down, the Tigers have three former WRs with over 1,000 yards — Tee Higgins, Mike Williams, and of course Hunter Renfrow. And realistically, had Deandre Hopkins not been hurt, he probably would have joined them.

An impressive showing to say the least. Former Tigers Sammy Watkins, Adam Humphries, and Ray-Ray McCloud have been steady contributors to their teams all year as well. And rookie Amari Rodgers is starting to get more playing time up there in Green Bay. Next year, hopefully Justyn Ross will be adding to the Tigers’ NFL pass-catching club.

One thing is for sure, WRU is in good hands it seems.

