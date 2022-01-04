ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WRU is real, and the stats prove it

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Po7dJ_0dcNokj500

If you turn on just about any NFL game, you will see a few Clemson players on the roster. From superstars to the practice squad, the Tigers have been pumping out NFL talent for years. But it’s hard to argue Clemson’s best performance in producing playmakers has been at wide receiver.

With the NFL season winding down, the Tigers have three former WRs with over 1,000 yards — Tee Higgins, Mike Williams, and of course Hunter Renfrow. And realistically, had Deandre Hopkins not been hurt, he probably would have joined them.

An impressive showing to say the least. Former Tigers Sammy Watkins, Adam Humphries, and Ray-Ray McCloud have been steady contributors to their teams all year as well. And rookie Amari Rodgers is starting to get more playing time up there in Green Bay. Next year, hopefully Justyn Ross will be adding to the Tigers’ NFL pass-catching club.

One thing is for sure, WRU is in good hands it seems.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0dcNokj500

Comments / 0

Related
The Clemson Insider

Renfrow has joined more elite company

Hunter Renfrow has had a stellar season for the Las Vegas Raiders, etching his name in the history books along the way. Two Sundays ago, the Clemson legend and third-year NFL pro joined Tim Brown and Jerry (...)
NFL
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justyn Ross
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

Ever since Dak Prescott signed a $160 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys, every performance of his has been placed under a microscope. Prescott had a strong performance this past Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, finishing the game with 226 passing yards and three touchdowns. He did, however, have a costly fumble in the second half.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#Wru#Tigers#Tds#Clemson Variety Frame
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: If I'm the Browns, I would not give Baker Mayfield an extension I UNDISPUTED

The Pittsburgh Steelers got Ben Roethlisberger a win in his final game at Heinz Field while Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns' offense continued to struggle. Baker threw two interceptions and under 200 yards in the 26-14 loss. After the game, Baker confirmed he will undergo offseason surgery telling reporters quote: 'I'm pretty damn beat up, to be honest with you.' Shannon Sharpe explains why the Browns should not bring back Baker and 'owe it to themselves and the fans to see if Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson are available."
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Teams Reportedly Very Interested In Jim Harbaugh

The college football world went into a little bit of a frenzy on Tuesday afternoon. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic is reporting that people from Michigan and the NFL believe Jim Harbaugh may be tempted to return to the NFL. Harbaugh last coached the San Francisco 49ers when he was...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Caleb Williams rumors: Lane Kiffin sends message to Oklahoma transfer

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin’s Twitter activity shows that he is interested in recent transfer portal entrant Caleb Williams. Oklahoma has already lost Spencer Rattler to the transfer portal, and they may be on the verge of losing another. Caleb Williams, who took over for Rattler as the Sooners’ starting quarterback, announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal, but did not rule out a return to Oklahoma. There are going to be a ton of programs interested in the true freshman and five-star recruit.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

Tom Brady goes into further detail about Antonio Brown incident

There may be more than meets the eye with the Antonio Brown drama that occurred on Sunday, which led to his eventual exit from the field. Brown left the field in a hurry on Sunday against the New York Jets, but he did make a scene first. AB took off his jersey and pads, pumping up the MetLife Stadium crowd on his way out. Stadium security reportedly thought he was a fan who ran onto the field.
NFL
thefocus.news

Who are Ben Roethlisberger's family? Meet his wife, sister, and parents

The Pittsburgh QB has had an incredible career in the NFL but may have played his last game recently. With Big Ben seemingly heading towards retirement, we look at Ben Roethlisberger’s family, including his wife Ashley Harlan and sister Carlee. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger recently played in what could...
NFL
Golf Digest

Everyone relax, trustworthy source Antonio Brown says Ben Roethlisberger may not actually retire

On Monday, the football world the NFL parts of western Pennsylvania got misty eyed as Ben Roethlisberger played what was widely reported to be his final game at Heinz Field. With his family in attendance and tears in eyes, Big Ben took down the Cleveland Browns one final time (he’s now 26-3-1 all-time against the Brownies), capping the win with a ceremonial lap around the Ketchup Bowl. It felt for all the world like this was the end …
NFL
iheart.com

Cleveland Browns Should be Ashamed of What They've Done to Baker Mayfield

In the video above, Chris Broussard & Rob Parker discuss the fate of Baker Mayfield, who is coming off a less than stellar season with the Cleveland Browns filled with mediocre performances, injuries, and drama. Rob Parker comes to the defense of Baker Mayfield and thinks the Cleveland Browns organization has not done right by him but seems willing to put the blame on him for the teams' shortcomings.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Jim Harbaugh News

Trusted college football writer Bruce Feldman dropped a major bomb on Tuesday, reporting that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may want an NFL reunion. According to Feldman, “Sources from both from the NFL side, and at Michigan, tell The Athletic that Jim Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL.”
NFL
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy