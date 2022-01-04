Pittsburgh Steelers still have small chance of making playoffs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With all the major injuries and quarterback Lamar Jackson’s uncertain status for Sunday’s Week 18 finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, many Ravens fans are no doubt looking ahead to 2022. But there’s still a chance the Ravens could slip into the playoffs, and the odds are better than Lloyd Christmas’. First and foremost, the Ravens (8-8) need to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium. Then, in the words of defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, “we just need a three-game parlay to hit.” "The resiliency of all these players. The toughness, the fight." pic.twitter.com/S3ckCQ24Y3 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 6,...

