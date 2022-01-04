ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

La Botaniste, 1810–1865

By full profile.
Scientist
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile sorting through books to display in their new library in 2021, staff at the UK’s Royal Horticultural Society stumbled upon a unique treasure: a five-volume set of Sir James Edward Smith’s The English Flora, circa 1830, annotated with botanical drawings, marginalia, and pressings of gentian, willowherb, and kidney vetch. The...

www.the-scientist.com

Comments / 0

Related
BHG

Tour Sidney and Joanna Poitier's Beverly Hills Home

Sidney Poitier admittedly is more of a household name than his wife, Joanna. An Oscar, a knighthood, and a hot-selling book make sure of that. But in their Beverly Hills home, the roles reverse. Joanna, an interior designer, is the unequivocal star; the entire house is her stage. Built in...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Hello Magazine

The Duchess of Cambridge stuns in three new photos to mark 40th birthday

Gazing straight at the camera, this is the Duchess of Cambridge as you've never seen her before. Wearing a striking red one-shouldered gown, her hands in the pockets and with her naturally wavy hair lifted by the breeze to reveal diamond earrings on loan from the Queen, she looks every inch the high fashion model.
WORLD
The US Sun

Who are Sidney Poitier’s children?

SIDNEY Poitier, a Bahamian-American actor who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field and was the first Black man to do, so has died. He was 94 years old at the time of his death. Was Sidney Poitier married?. From April 29,...
RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Linnaeus
Person
John Lindley
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian submarine crashed into UK warship during on-camera chase

New video released Thursday shows operations aboard a United Kingdom Royal Navy ship tracking a Russian submarine through the North Atlantic in late 2020 when it had to abruptly abort the mission due to a collision between the two vessels. For the first time, the U.K.’s Ministry of Defence confirmed this week that the mission was called off after the Russian submarine collided with part of the Royal Navy ship.
WORLD
Ok Magazine

Inside Archie & Lilibet's Low-Key Life: Running Around Their Montecito Mansion, Celeb Playdates & More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 7 months, are experiencing a dramatically different upbringing than their royal cousins. “Instead of a castle, they live in a mansion in Montecito overlooking the Pacific Ocean,” says a source. Archie spends most of his days playing outside. “Like his dad, Archie likes to be barefoot,” dishes the source.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Botanist#University College London#Auction#College
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
The Independent

Virginia McKenna opens Born Free exhibition in London

Born Free star Virginia McKenna has opened an exhibition of life-sized bronze lions aiming to raise awareness of the plight of the animals.The actress and wildlife campaigner, 90, starred in the 1966 film, which was set in Kenya alongside her late husband Bill Travers and now runs The Born Free Foundation.She opened the outdoor display at Waterloo Millennium Green in London alongside her eldest son Will during the week in which her husband would have celebrated his 100th birthday.Travers died in 1994 from a coronary thrombosis aged 72.They were also joined by Born Free patrons, presenter Gaby Roslin,...
PETS
The Independent

Heavily criticised Marble Arch Mound to close this weekend

The heavily criticised Marble Arch Mound is set to close this weekend.The 25m high man-made hill, which sits at the corner of Hyde Park and Park Lane will no longer be open after Sunday.The attraction was commissioned by Westminster City Council with a budget of £3.3 million but by completion it had cost almost double that at £6 million.Refunds were offered the day after it opened to the public on July 26 following what the authority called “teething problems”, with visitors complaining it was still a building site.One branded it “the worst thing I’ve ever done in London” while...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Science
Hypebae

"Dry Dating" Predicted To Be a Popular Trend in 2022

Consider starting off the new year with a new healthy dating habit: “dry dating,” the act of ditching drinking on dates and being sober-minded. Dating app Bumble has even reported it as a new trend for 2022. According to Bumble, 54% of single people are being more mindful...
SOCIETY
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

FACT FOCUS: Unfounded theory used to dismiss COVID measures

(AP) — An unfounded theory taking root online suggests millions of people have been “hypnotized” into believing mainstream ideas about COVID-19, including steps to combat it such as testing and vaccination. In widely shared social media posts this week, efforts to combat the disease have been dismissed with just three words: “mass formation psychosis.” “I’m […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Scientist

Avian Flu Case Numbers Soar in Europe

The avian flu, or bird flu, is a disease caused by Type A influenza viruses carried by the winged animals, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the US Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration, avian influenza viruses have been recorded in more than 100 wild bird species and pose a health risk to domesticated birds.
ANIMALS
Scientist

Paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey Dies at Age 77

Paleoanthropologist and conservationist Richard Leakey died yesterday (January 2), Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta announced. Born in Nairobi to accomplished paleontologist parents Louis and Mary Leakey, Richard was the second of three sons. At age six, he uncovered his first fossil, an extinct giant pig’s jaw, reports National Geographic. At first, Leakey was hesitant to follow in his parents’ footsteps, instead dropping out of school at 16 and pursuing interests such as trapping animals for universities and museums, flying, and giving safari tours, according to a profile by the American Academy of Achievement. However, in 1965, he travelled to London in an attempt to continue his education. Instead of completing his degree in anthropology, Leakey returned to Kenya where he managed paleontological expeditions, according to The New York Times.
SCIENCE
The Independent

How accurate are lateral flow tests?

As a result of the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant, Covid case numbers have continued to rise across the UK in record numbers, with 146,30 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.Now, the prime minister is reportedly set to scrap free lateral flow tests amid plans to limit them to high-risk settings, such as schools, care homes and hospitals.While lateral flow tests are still available for free on the government website and able to be picked up from pharmacies, how accurate are these at-home tests in determining whether or not you have Covid?According to a meta-analysis of studies by medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ARTnews

Maryan Estate Gets Gallery Representation with Paris’s Kamel Mennour Following Retrospective

By 2021, few in the art world remembered Maryan, a painter born in Poland who during the postwar era became one of the first to explicitly contend with the horrors of the Holocaust. With a retrospective that recently opened at the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, Maryan has drawn newfound fascination, and now, the artist’s estate has gotten gallery representation at Kamel Mennour, which has four spaces in Paris and represents Anish Kapoor, Alicja Kwade, Philippe Parreno, Zineb Sedira, and more. “Radical and provocative, compelling and vibrant, his unclassifiable work unfolds at the crossroads of expressionism and figuration,” the gallery’s...
MUSEUMS

Comments / 0

Community Policy