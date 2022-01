Russell Westbrook has a new off-the-court endeavor. The Los Angeles Lakers star has announced a new documentary telling the story of Black basketball players in the early 1900’s, before the league was integrated. According to Deadline, the project will chronicle the time known as the “Black Fives Era.” “I’m excited to work with Propagate and The Black Fives Foundation on this project,” said Westbrook. “This subject is obviously very personal to me for a number of reasons. These teams helped break racial and societal barriers and paved the way for the game and the NBA as a whole. These stories deserve...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO