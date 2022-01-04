ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants' Jaylon Smith: Picks up first sack

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Smith notched seven tackles (five solo) and one sack during Sunday's 29-3 loss...

www.cbssports.com

Related
Chicago Tribune

4 moments from the Chicago Bears’ blowout of the New York Giants that could be significant to the future, from Trevis Gipson’s 1st sack to Darnell Mooney’s TD

It was a shrug win if ever there was one. The Chicago Bears’ 29-3 blowout of the New York Giants on Sunday registered as their sixth-largest margin of victory in the last 10 years and the fourth-largest of the Matt Nagy era. But against a Mike Glennon-led offense in total disarray? Another too-little, too-late statement against an obviously inferior opponent? To improve to 6-10 heading into ...
NFL
Yardbarker

Giants Roster Transactions: Elerson Smith Placed on Injured Reserve

The Giants placed outside linebacker Elerson Smith, their fourth-round draft pick, on injured reserve Wednesday with a neck injury. This is the second trip to IR for Smith, who started the season on IR after suffering a hamstring strain early in training camp. Smith participated in eight games as a...
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Elerson Smith: Lands on IR

The Giants placed Smith (neck) on injured reserve Wednesday. Smith's second stint on IR rules him out for Week 18's season finale against Washington. The 2021 fourth-round pick ends his rookie season with eight tackles (two solo) and one forced fumble across eight appearances.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Manning Family News

Earlier this week, NFL insider Albert Breer had some interesting information to share about Eli and Peyton Manning while on The Dan Patrick Show. Breer revealed that Eli and Peyton never took less money on contracts because they set their sights on potentially owning an NFL team someday. In order for that to happen, they need to have sufficient funds.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Lorenzo Carter: Sack streak continues

Carter tallied six tackles (five solo) and one sack during Sunday's 29-3 loss to the Bears. Carter didn't notch a single sack in his first 10 appearances this season, but he's tallied four in the last three games. The starting linebacker will look to close out the campaign strong with a Week 18 divisional matchup against Washington.
NFL
giants.com

Giants Now: Looking back at Strahan's sack record

Looking back at Michael Strahan's single-season sack record. Exactly 20 years ago, Hall of Fame defensive end and Giants legend Michael Strahan set a new NFL record for sacks in a single season with 22.5. But will it last another year?. Strahan broke the previous record of 22.0 sacks set...
NFL
chicagocrusader.com

Bears defeat New York Giants 29-3 at Soldier Field: Quinn gets sack record!

The Chicago Bears won their sixth game of the season with a 29- 3 blowout victory over the New York Giants on Sunday, January 2, at Soldier Field. The Bears made history on Sunday after defensive end Robert Quinn broke Bears legend Richard Dent’s 17.5 sacks team record with his 18th sack of the season.
NFL
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

Ever since Dak Prescott signed a $160 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys, every performance of his has been placed under a microscope. Prescott had a strong performance this past Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, finishing the game with 226 passing yards and three touchdowns. He did, however, have a costly fumble in the second half.
NFL
FanSided

Tom Brady goes into further detail about Antonio Brown incident

There may be more than meets the eye with the Antonio Brown drama that occurred on Sunday, which led to his eventual exit from the field. Brown left the field in a hurry on Sunday against the New York Jets, but he did make a scene first. AB took off his jersey and pads, pumping up the MetLife Stadium crowd on his way out. Stadium security reportedly thought he was a fan who ran onto the field.
NFL

