El Cerrito, CA

UPDATE: Commercial Structure Fire Near Tracks Triggers Major Delays On BART’s Richmond Line

 5 days ago

EL CERRITO (CBS SF) — An early Tuesday morning fire that erupted inside an abandoned Taco Bell restaurant in El Cerrito, triggering major delays on the nearby Richmond BART line from nearly an hour.

El Cerrito fire reported the blaze in a building at 11965 San Pablo Ave. at 4:24 a.m. At least 10 units responded to the scene.

Once on the scene, firefighters found flames pouring out of the roof and heavy smoke billowing out of the structure. Near the rear of the building were the elevated tracks of BART’s Richmond line.

BART officials said the fire was close enough to the El Cerrito del Norte Station to force them to shut down operations on the line.

The shutdown caused major delays on the Richmond Line in both directions. During the delay, A.C. Transit bus 72M provided service between Richmond, El Cerrito del Norte and El Cerrito Plaza stations.

In a 5:50 a.m. tweet, BART officials said that they had received the green light to resume service between the stations, but advised morning commuter to expect residual delays.

CBS San Francisco

One Dead, Two Injured In Horrific San Pablo I-80 Crash

SAN PABLO (CBS SF/BCN) — One person has died and two others were hospitalized Sunday morning following a crash involving four vehicles on eastbound I-80 in San Pablo, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported about 6:15 a.m. on the freeway west of San Pablo Dam Road, and as of 7:30 a.m. all lanes remained blocked, the CHP said. The wreck was triggered when the driver of a transit van lost control, hit the center divider and ended up resting in the wrong direction. The van was then hit by three other cars. A man in his mid-20s died at the scene and two other people were hospitalized with major injuries. A Sig Alert was issued at 6:45 a.m. and traffic was being diverted to San Pablo Dam Road. There was no estimated time for reopening the freeway.
SAN PABLO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Firefighters Knock Down Fire in Santana Row Residential Building, Rescue 1

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Firefighters in San Jose on Friday afternoon were able to knock down a fire in a five-story residential building on Santana Row that required one person to be rescued from a second-story balcony. The San Jose Fire Department received the call about the residential structure fire on the 300 block of Santana Row at about 2 p.m. Arriving fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which appeared to have originated from a dryer. Fire was contained to the structure of origin within 20 minutes, according to a SJFD tweet. Firefighters have extinguished a dryer fire in a 5-story residential structure on the 300 block of Santana Row. Fire was contained to the structure of origin. Crews safely performed a rescue of 1 occupant from the 2nd story balcony. No injuries to report at this time. TOC 2:01pm. pic.twitter.com/Gwsks5chvy — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) January 7, 2022 Crews were able to safely rescue one resident from the the second story balcony of the building. Firefighter said there were no injuries to report.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

VIDEO: San Francisco Resident Chases Smash-And-Grab Truck Burglars; Suspect Opens Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco resident sprang into action when he saw truck burglars at work. What followed was the nightmare of every victim during the surge in smash-and-grab crimes. Security video shows the man running out of his home, and holding what appears to be a phone, filming two suspects stealing from the grey pickup truck. San Francisco police say he yelled at the thieves, as they hopped into a getaway car driven by a third suspect on 11th Avenue near Ortega Street January 5th around 8:15 a.m. Police say one of the suspects opened fire, but there...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man Found Shot Following Apparent Altercation In South San Francisco, Police Seek Suspect

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in South San Francisco are searching for an attempted murder suspect after a man was found shot following an apparent altercation late Thursday night. Around 10:50 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of South Airport Boulevard after the victim was found on the sidewalk. When police arrived, they found the victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. As of Friday, police said the victim was listed in stable condition. According to a preliminary investigation, police said the shooting likely followed an altercation at a nearby homeless encampment. A description of the suspect was not immediately available. Police said anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the department by calling 650-877-8900 or the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit by emailing cib@ssf.net. Tips can be sent anonymously by emailing tips@ssf.net.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Local
California Accidents
El Cerrito, CA
Crime & Safety
City
El Cerrito, CA
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Bull Euthanized After Killing Rancher In Rural Contra Costa County Field

DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a bull Thursday in a rural field after it was believed it have killed a local rancher. East Contra Costa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a field just west of the 2300 block of Bixler Road about a half-mile south of Point of Timber Road around noon on reports of a man down. When they arrived, they were confronted by an aggressive bull. Sheriff’s deputies and county animal-control officers were called to the scene. When the bull approached first responders attending to the injured man, a shot was fired to drive it away. When it didn’t respond and continued to be aggressive, deputies shot the bull. The man was declared dead at the scene. His name was not released pending next-of-kin notification. The coroner’s office will determined the man’s cause of death. “It is believed that the bull may have attacked the rancher,” said Steve Aubert, a fire marshal public information officer with the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District. Deputies were investigating the incident.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Body Of Missing Tahoe Skier Found Near Sierra Residential Neighborhood

TRUCKEE (CBS SF/AP) — The body of missing skier Rory Angelotta, who became lost at the Northstar Ski Resort during a whiteout blizzard on Christmas day, was discovered Saturday near a residential neighborhood roughly 3 miles from the boundaries of the resort. Volunteers with Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team Inc and Nevada County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue discovered the body aided by a rescue canine around 10:42 a.m. Saturday. The remains were found approximately a half mile from a residential neighborhood near Schaffer Mill Creek. Missing Truckee skier Rory Angelotta (Placer County Sheriff’s Office) “Angelotta had traveled a considerable distance from the...
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Residents Asked To Limit 911 Calls To Severe Medical Emergencies

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As omicron cases have soared in San Francisco so have calls to 911, straining the system and eliciting a plea from officials Saturday for local residents to limit calls to severe medical emergencies. San Francisco Fire Chief Jeanine Nickolson said calls to 911 for medical assistance have jumped from 300-330 a day to more than 400 over the last week. “We are seeing a surge in 911 calls which is putting a strain on the system and what we are also seeing is many of our members off with COVID,” she said during a Saturday news...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Police Release Details on Monday Recovery of Stolen French Bulldog

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Police Department on Thursday released details about the Monday recovery of a French Bulldog that was violently snatched from her owner in the Marina District on New Year’s Day. Police said the female victim was walking her nine-month-old pet dog “Rosie” shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of Broderick and Beach Streets when she was approached by the suspect. The suspect reportedly grabbed the dog’s leash and yanked her from her owner, dragging the dog into a vehicle — a silver Chrysler 200 with a partial license plate 7JPM — and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Record December Rains Draw Spawning Salmon to Marin County Creeks

LAGUNITAS — What a difference six months can make. In July, Marin County creeks were almost bone dry and now there’s so much water running through them that salmon are spawning like no one has seen for decades. It is a testament to the unpredictability of nature that, after the second driest summer in state history, the salmon should have such ideal conditions for spawning. “I know, it’s the most exciting thing ever!” said Andrea Dorn, from El Cerrito. She was part of a group taking a SPAWN CreekWalk Tour Saturday afternoon at Samuel P. Taylor State Park. For the first time...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Armed Suspect Taken Into Custody After Standoff in San Francisco’s Dogpatch

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — An armed man was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted about an hour and a half in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood on Friday morning, a police spokesman said. At 8:08 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person in a vehicle armed with a firearm in the area of Third and Cesar Chavez streets, San Francisco Police Officer Robert Rueca said. Hostage and crisis response negotiators also responded to the scene and authorities asked people to avoid the area during the standoff. At about 9:40 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody without further incident, Rueca said. His name has not been released. © Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: $10,000 Reward Offered in Fatal Freeway Shooting of Sheriff’s Recruit David Nguyen

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Alameda County Deputy Sheriff’s Association on Thursday announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the death recruit David Nguyen, who died in an Oakland freeway shooting Tuesday. The news of the reward was announced on the sheriff’s office Twitter account Thursday evening. The Alameda County Deputy Sheriff’s Association has announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the killer of David V. Nguyen. Please contact @CHP_GoldenGate with info. pic.twitter.com/qeAzFc0x6H — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) January 7, 2022 Authorities identified Nguyen Wednesday afternoon. The fatal incident that...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Exclusive VIDEO: Sisters Hide In Bedroom During Terrifying San Francisco Home Invasion Robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two San Francisco sisters huddled in a bedroom, terrified as a gang of home invasion robbers ransacked their Outer Mission/Ingleside neighborhood residence in a brazen daylight crime. They relived those moments in an exclusive interview with KPIX 5’s Betty Yu. Still fearing for their safety, the sisters asked that their names be withheld. Security video shows a grey colored car belonging to the suspects backed into the victim’s driveway on January 4. The robbers make their way to the front door and appear to use some sort of tool to break the iron gate. All the while, two...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Vallejo Latest To Announce City Hall Closure Due To Omicron Surge

VALLEJO (CBS SF) – City officials in Vallejo announced Friday that City Hall would be closed to the public for several weeks, joining other Bay Area communities that have closed facilities due to the COVID-19 omicron surge. According to a city statement, the closure will begin Monday and continue through February 28. City Hall services will only be held by phone, online or by virtual appointment. Drop boxes will be available for multiple departments, including housing, planning, building, public works and water billing. Boxes will also be available for those serving legal papers and for the submitting of claims. While City Hall is...
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Stolen Truck Suspect Arrested Following Pleasanton Hit-and-Run Collision

PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Police in Pleasanton on Thursday afternoon arrested a woman in connection with a hit-and-run crash involving two vehicles, according to authorities. Pleasanton hit-and-run arrest (Pleasanton PD) At approximately 2:20 p.m., Pleasanton police dispatch received an alert regarding a truck that had been stolen in East Palo Alto. Officers soon spotted the vehicle traveling westbound on Bernal Avenue approaching I-680. When officers initiated a traffic stop, the driver refused to pull over and sped onto northbound I-680. Officers pursued until the suspect began driving recklessly on the right shoulder of the freeway. Concerned about the threat the driver’s actions...
PLEASANTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID Infections To Cause AC Transit Bus Delays

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — COVID infections among frontline workers at the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will result in delays on bus routes beginning Friday, the district said. AC Transit said a spike in positive cases has been reported throughout employee ranks since the New Year’s holiday. COVID-related sick calls among bus drivers, mechanics and other employees are now resulting in “a discernable impact” on service. COVID protocols on testing, along with isolating employees who test positive, have symptoms, and who have been in close contact with anyone COVID-positive have caused staffing shortages that will effectively mean a route scheduled for 15-minute frequency may now mean a 30-minute wait for riders. AC Transit said that in isolated instances, the district could be forced to temporarily cancel a bus line. “Nevertheless, in keeping with our pandemic policies, we will equitably prioritize bus lines, including those to under-resourced, transit-dependent, and high-demand communities,” the district said in a press statement. Before planning their next commute, riders were asked to realtime bus arrivals at actransit.org/actransit-realtime.
ALAMEDA, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Skyline Boulevard on Peninsula Reopened After Removal of Downed Trees, Power Lines

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol reopened a major roadway through the Peninsula that was blocked Tuesday morning because of downed trees and power lines. The closure happened at about 9 a.m. on Skyline Boulevard (State Route 35) between State Route 92 west of San Mateo and Woodside Road (State Route 84). The downed trees and lines were reported 1/2 mile south of Bear Gulch Road. The roadway was reopened at about 10:15 a.m.
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Alameda County Sheriff’s Dept. Recruit Killed in Oakland Freeway Shooting Identified

OAKLAND (KPIX) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department recruit who was fatally shot in the latest deadly freeway shooting in the Bay Area has been identified as 28-year-old San Francisco resident David Nguyen. Officials with the sheriff’s office identified Nguyen Wednesday afternoon, posting photos with a tribute on the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department Twitter account. In Loving Memory of Recruit David V. Nguyen of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office 172nd Academy. pic.twitter.com/W0BTgAhoq5 — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) January 6, 2022 The fatal incident that took his life happened late Tuesday afternoon on the westbound approach to the Bay Bridge as he headed to his...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Outer Mission Drug Bust Yields Weapons Seizure; 2 Arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two people were arrested in San Francisco after officers spotted drug activity and discovered suspects also in possession of firearms with illegal high-capacity magazines, police said Friday. Officers were patrolling on Sunday in the area of Cayuga and Naglee Avenues near Cayuga Park in the city’s Outer Mission district just before 8 p.m. when they saw a vehicle with multiple people inside using narcotics, according to a social media post from the San Francisco Police Ingleside station. One person who exited the vehicle was detained while a second suspect related to the vehicle activity was also detained....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Cyclist Killed In San Jose Hit-And-Run; Driver Remains At Large

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Investigators were searching Thursday for the driver of a white full size cargo van who fled after fatally striking a bicyclist on Old Bayshore Highway. San Jose police said the incident took place at approximately 6:16 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Old Bayshore and Queens Lane. Officers responded to a call of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. The preliminary investigation has revealed that a white full size cargo van was traveling southbound on Queens Lane approaching Old Bayshore. The van made a left turn onto eastbound Old Bayshore and collided with a...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Following Fiasco, Fremont Schools See Smoother Handouts Of Rapid COVID-19 Tests

FREMONT (KPIX 5) – Distribution of COVID-19 tests for families in the Fremont Unified School District went smoothly Thursday, after Wednesday’s event ended in frustration for many. Fremont Police were on hand Thursday to provide traffic control at multiple locations to distribute the tests, which were being handed out before classes resume next week. Police also made sure it wasn’t a bottleneck of cars like Wednesday. “And it took me 10 minutes…not bad ,” said one Fremont teacher who was in line at Irvington High School in Fremont. Cars line up at a Fremont Unified School District rapid COVID-19 distribution event on January...
FREMONT, CA
