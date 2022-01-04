Former Tuskegee Airman, Alfred University professor, community leader Wally Higgins honored

Wallace C. (Wally) Higgins is still serving the area.

Years after his passing, former Alfred University NYS School of Ceramics Professor Emeritus Wally Higgins is still molding the state and slate of services which are available for Allegany County senior citizens.

In the entrance of the Allegany County Office for the Aging at Crossroads, which he helped to build, a memorial wall was dedicated Wednesday in his honor by the Allegany Senior Foundation, a group he helped to found in 2003 to provide help to the OFA. Funds from the sale of memorial blocks in the wall help fund numerous programs for the OFA. Among those are Meals on Wheels and donations to United Way.

At its inception, Higgins set the Foundation’s mission: “Our mission is to identify gaps in services, find programs to fill those gaps and fund those programs. We want to be sure that Allegany County remains a wonderful place to grow up and grow old.”

“Since its founding in 2003 the Allegany Senior Foundation has funded over $500,000 worth of services for seniors in Allegany County,” Reita Sobeck-Lynch, the current ASF president, told the more than 30 people gathered in the vestibule.

Family and friends were on site for the dedication of the memorial wall and to recall the generosity and service Higgins demonstrated throughout his life.

Long-time colleague and former head of the OFA, Kim Toot, recalled that she first met Higgins in the early 1990s.

“We shared stories about his time as a professor at Alfred University, his family, his travels to other countries to help them with their ceramic engineering development, his service with the Alfred Lions Club and how he wanted to help the Allegany County Office For the Aging by serving on their Advisory Council," said Toot. "We worked together for years. His quiet, but persistent nudging, pushing us at the county to continue doing what we do, but also insisting we could do more. He led the advisory council for years.”

In 2013, Toot, while head of the OFA, led the effort to create the wall in Higgins’ honor.

“We’ve had it for a few years, but we are just now getting around to dedicating it in Wally’s honor. We call it Wally’s Wall,” she commented.

At the dedication ceremony Donald Higgins, son of Wally Higgins, thanked the group for honoring his father. Prior to cutting the ribbon, he said, ”We’re very honored. The work my father did with the Area Foundation was very important to him. I’m very proud of my dad, and hope that one day I’ll be half as good as he was.”

Other members of the Higgins family were also at the dedication service.

Retiring County Chairman Curt Crandall and legislator David Pullen also spoke at the event, recalling how persistent Higgins was in the construction of the present OFA building at Crossroads.

“We would not be standing in this facility the way it is today without Wally’s efforts. If this is a reminder of Wally, it is a good reminder,” Crandall said, adding that the dedication ceremony was his last official act of service as chairman of the Allegany County Board of Legislators.

Higgins was born in Kendall, NY in 1927 and lived on a farm. He trained with the Civil Air Patrol before enlisting in the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1943 at the age of 18. After initial training he was transferred into the Tuskegee Airman program in Biloxi, Miss. where he learned to fly.

His flight training was discontinued after World War II ended in Europe. He was transferred to the Pacific theater where he headed a squadron building roads, bridges and storage buildings. At the end of the war, he attended the NYS College of Ceramics at Alfred University, graduating in 1952. He began his career as a model/mold-maker for Glidden Pottery in Alfred for five years, then became a technical specialist at the College of Ceramics. He went on to become an Associate Professor there, retiring in 1985 as Professor Emeritus.

He was a 50-plus year member and four-time President of the Alfred Lions Club, a Life Member of the Alfred Station Volunteer Fire Department, Past Chairman of the Allegany County Office For the Aging Advisory Council, and Emeritus and Past President of the Allegany Senior Foundation. He was a longtime member of the Bakers Bridge Historical Society in Alfred Station and was a 64-year member of the Union University Church in Alfred where he served on the Board of Trustees, sang in the choir and was a lay leader. He passed away in August 2018.

Throughout his military and civilian career Higgins received many honors and medals for his military service including the Congressional Gold Medal of Honor.