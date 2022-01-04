ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Sweden prosecutes woman for recruiting son to fight in Syria

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dcNnRrx00

A 49-year-old woman from Sweden has been charged with war crimes and breaching international law for allegedly assisting in getting her son to fight in Syria as a child soldier, Swedish public prosecutors said on Tuesday.

The woman, who has been in custody in Sweden since September, is suspected of helping recruit one of her sons - born in 2001 - to fight as a child soldier while they lived between 2013-2016 in Syrian territory once controlled by the Islamic State group.

The Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement this is the first time that the country has brought war crimes charges against an individual for abetting in recruiting child soldiers.

Prosecutors said there is “an absolute ban” on allowing children under 15 to directly take part in hostilities during an armed conflict.

Prosecutor Reena Devgun said an investigation showed that the son, aged 12 when he first arrived in Syria, was provided with military equipment and weapons and that “he was used in combat and for propaganda purposes and for other missions that formed part of warfare.”

She said the woman's actions were considered extreme because the boy “was recruited and used as a child soldier by a terrorist organization in warfare that was extremely ruthless and brutal.”

The woman has denied all charges, prosecutors said.

According to Swedish public broadcaster SVT, the woman grew up in western Sweden, converted to Islam and traveled to war-torn Syria with her five children in 2013. Her husband died in Syria in 2013, while two of her other sons - aged 14 and 18 - were also killed at a later stage, SVT said.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Angela Merkel 'blocked US from arming Ukraine against Russia'

Angela Merkel blocked the US from selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, it has emerged. Details published in the German media appear to confirm Ukrainian claims that Mrs Merkel’s government effectively vetoed Nato allies from supplying weapons to Kyiv. Under the former chancellor,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#War Crimes#Swedish#Syrian#Islamic State#Svt
Defense One

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu saidthat the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Tortured by the Taliban for helping SAS troops: Afghan translator who helped British military was abused with stun gun by captors after going into hiding following US withdrawal

A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
MILITARY
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
The Independent

RAF jet shoots down ‘hostile drone’ in first downing of enemy aircraft since Falklands War

A Royal Air Force Typhoon jet has shot down a “small hostile drone” over Syria, the Ministry of Defence (MoD)has said. The MoD said the small drone “posed a threat” to coalition forces fighting Isis in the country’s south. The 14 December incident represented the first the RAF has downed another enemy aircraft since the Falklands War in Argentina more than 40 years ago. Defence secretary Ben Wallace said: “This strike is an impressive demonstration of the RAF’s ability to take out hostile targets in the air which pose a threat to our forces.“We continue to do everything we can...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
leeclarion.com

Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Report: Israel Hit Secret Syrian Chemical Weapons Labs & Facilities

The IDF hit three secret Syrian military chemical laboratories and facilities near Homs and Damascus on June 8th of this year, according to a report in the Washington Post. Seven Syrian soldiers were killed in the attack. The report says intelligence officials claim Israel believed Syria was attempting to restart...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Israel doesnt need US permission to strike Iran FM

The Jewish state possesses capabilities the world can?t even imagine and will use them against Tehran if necessary, the Israeli foreign minister has warned. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has made it clear that his country can use force to curb Iran's nuclear development without informing US President Joe Biden.
MIDDLE EAST
Washington Examiner

Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
POLITICS
Reuters

In Myanmar jungle, civilians prepare to battle military rulers

(Reuters) - At a secret jungle camp in Myanmar’s eastern Karen state, a fitness coach and other civilians are training with armed ethnic guerrillas to fight back against the country’s military takeover. Huddled under makeshift tents in remote hills near the Thai border, these new recruits learn how...
MILITARY
Reuters

Canada to resettle female Afghan judges, families living in limbo

TORONTO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Canada will take in female Afghan judges and their families who have been living in limbo, primarily in Greece, since their evacuation from Afghanistan in the fall, a spokesperson for the immigration minister said Friday. In addition to the judges and their families, a group...
WORLD
ABC News

ABC News

500K+
Followers
125K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy