Grand Hotel owner purchases 3 more Mackinac Island hotels, popular restaurant

MACKINAC ISLAND (WWJ) -- Ownership has shifted on several iconic Mackinac Island properties.

The Detroit Free Press reports that three boutique hotels along Main Street and a nearby restaurant were purchased by the group that owns the island’s Grand Hotel, KSL Capital Partners.

Among the properties sold were The Bicycle Street Inn, Waterfront Collection North and Waterfront Collection South, the three of which house a total of 84 hotel rooms.

Additionally, the Winchester's Whiskey and Bourbon Room and its liquor license have been purchased by the group.

Kilwins ice cream, which is located inside the same building as The Bicycle Street Inn, will remain and rent their space from the new owners.

Details regarding the sale price of the four properties have not been released.

KSL Capital Partners, which is run by the Atlanta-based company Davidson Hospitality Group, announced the purchase of The Bicycle Street Inn on their Facebook page on New Year’s Eve.

The hospitality company has made significant investments to the Grand Hotel since purchasing the location in 2019, including a $10 million swimming pool project.