Jan. 4 morning forecast

Clouds have thickened up over the last 12 hours as an upper-level disturbance moves toward us. This is going to bring more snow to the Ozarks today along with bitterly cold temperatures. As this trough dips into the Upper Midwest, it unleashes the Arctic air once again, with temps tumbling throughout our Friday eve. Highs will only be in the teens and 20s, and with the colder air as well as the falling snow, minor accumulations are likely. An inch or two is a good bet across much of the Ozarks with lighter accumulation the farther south you trek. There could be some localized higher amounts closer to the 3″ across the heart of the viewing area but that really depends on where those heavy snow bands set up. It’s looking like Greene County and northeastward from there have the best shot of seeing slightly higher amounts. Snow-covered roads are likely early on with slick spots still possible later on this evening, especially on those less-traveled roadways. Make sure you allow some extra time this AM and drive with caution. Not only will the snow be an issue but the reduced visibility thanks to the stronger winds. That blowing snow is still possible as the snow tapers off later on this afternoon. As this area of low pressure moves away, clouds will diminish later on today, leading to a bit of sunshine. Despite some clouds overnight, it’s still going to be frigid with lows in the single digits. High pressure takes back over as we end the week which will bring the sun back. It’s still going to be really cold for this time of year as highs rise back up around the freezing mark Friday afternoon. The warming trend continues into the weekend ahead of our next cold front which looks to move in early Sunday. Highs on Saturday surge back into the 40s and 50s with another cool down on tap Sunday. This system brings scattered showers Saturday into early Sunday as it swings in. Showers then exit during the first half of Sunday as this storm system heads east. Highs will be stuck in the 30s and 40s Sunday which is colder than average for this time of year. A ridge of high pressure builds for early next week and that brings more sunshine and warmth with temps back into the 40s Monday. Even milder conditions take hold of the Ozarks for our Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back into the 50s.

GREENE COUNTY, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO