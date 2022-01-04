ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Jan. 4 morning forecast

By Evan Andrews
fox4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews talks...

www.fox4news.com

107.5 Zoo FM

Another Six Inches of Snow and Freezing Rain are Forecast

The National Weather Service is reporting that Missoula will receive another four to six inches of snow today, with possible freezing rain as the week ends. Meteorologist Dan Zumpf told KGVO News about the arctic weather system moving into the area. “We had some arctic air move from the east...
MISSOULA, MT
KEYC

Joshua Eckl's Thursday Morning Forecast

Joshua Eckl continues to track the frigid air that is in the area today. Meteorologist Shawn Cable has an update on the bitter cold temperatures that will impact the region over the next couple of days. Snow and blowing snow causes hundreds of crashes across Minnesota. Updated: Jan. 5, 2022...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Thursday morning weather forecast

Rain will be moving into the metro Atlanta area this afternoon. Ultimately, as a cold front heads through Georgia, there will be a big difference in temperatures from north to south.
GEORGIA STATE
WLOX

Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast

After a mild Thursday with a chance for showers, it will become much colder overnight tonight with wind chill possibly in the 20s when we wake up tomorrow. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Another cold blast on the way. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Eric's First Alert...
ENVIRONMENT
kalb.com

1/6/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast

Tyler is tracking a beautiful looking Wednesday with warming temperatures! Details here!. Tyler is tracking milder conditions on this Wednesday morning and much more! Details here!. Barrett's Night Weather. Updated: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST. |. KALB's 10 pm weathercast.
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Thursday, January 6 Morning Forecast

Clouds have thickened up over the last 12 hours as an upper-level disturbance moves toward us. This is going to bring more snow to the Ozarks today along with bitterly cold temperatures. As this trough dips into the Upper Midwest, it unleashes the Arctic air once again, with temps tumbling throughout our Friday eve. Highs will only be in the teens and 20s, and with the colder air as well as the falling snow, minor accumulations are likely. An inch or two is a good bet across much of the Ozarks with lighter accumulation the farther south you trek. There could be some localized higher amounts closer to the 3″ across the heart of the viewing area but that really depends on where those heavy snow bands set up. It’s looking like Greene County and northeastward from there have the best shot of seeing slightly higher amounts. Snow-covered roads are likely early on with slick spots still possible later on this evening, especially on those less-traveled roadways. Make sure you allow some extra time this AM and drive with caution. Not only will the snow be an issue but the reduced visibility thanks to the stronger winds. That blowing snow is still possible as the snow tapers off later on this afternoon. As this area of low pressure moves away, clouds will diminish later on today, leading to a bit of sunshine. Despite some clouds overnight, it’s still going to be frigid with lows in the single digits. High pressure takes back over as we end the week which will bring the sun back. It’s still going to be really cold for this time of year as highs rise back up around the freezing mark Friday afternoon. The warming trend continues into the weekend ahead of our next cold front which looks to move in early Sunday. Highs on Saturday surge back into the 40s and 50s with another cool down on tap Sunday. This system brings scattered showers Saturday into early Sunday as it swings in. Showers then exit during the first half of Sunday as this storm system heads east. Highs will be stuck in the 30s and 40s Sunday which is colder than average for this time of year. A ridge of high pressure builds for early next week and that brings more sunshine and warmth with temps back into the 40s Monday. Even milder conditions take hold of the Ozarks for our Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back into the 50s.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
myarklamiss.com

Morning Forecast – Thursday, January 6th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/06/22) TODAY: Happy Thursday! We are waking up to a few spotty to isolated showers, but these will clear through the next few hours of the morning. Highs may have already been reached for the day in the 40s and 50s, because we will see temperatures fall through the afternoon. Temperatures may already be in the upper 30s by around 4 PM. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the north at 5-15 mph while skies will slowly clear up.
WEST MONROE, LA

